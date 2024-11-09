This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jiri Smejkal #13 of the Ottawa Senators Getty Images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Ottawa Senators, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Ottawa Senators to start a high-voltage NHL clash on November 9, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

This season, Boston has had a hard time with the power play. They are ranked 30th overall and close to the bottom of the entire league at 12.9%. Ottawa, on the other hand, has the fourth-best power play in the NHL, with a 31% success rate.

The penalty kill is pretty close between the two teams. Boston is slightly better on the penalty kill (75.8%, ranked 22nd), while Ottawa is very close behind at 75.7%, ranked 23rd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators NHL game, plus plenty more.

Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins will take on the Ottawa Senators in an epic NHL battle on November 9, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

DateNovember 9, 2024
Puck-Drop Time7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
VenueTD Garden
LocationBoston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHLN, CITY, NESN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators team news

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman boasts a record of 4-5-1, his goals-against average is 3.14 and his save percentage is .894.

Joonas Korpisalo has a 2.72 GAA, a .900 save rate, and a 3-2-0 record.

David Pastrnak has 11 points, which includes 6 goals and 5 assists.

Boston Bruins Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Andrew PeekeUpper body injuryDay-to-Day
Alec RegulaKnee injuryOut

Ottawa Senators team news

Anton Forsberg has a good 3-3-0 record in net for Ottawa. He has a 2.72 goals against average, and a .905 save rate, with two shutouts.

Linus Ullmark has a 2-4-0 record, and a 3.02 GAA, with a .892 save rate, but he has not recorded a shutout yet.

Tim Stutzle scored six goals and set up eleven assists for a total of seventeen points.

Ottawa Senators Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
David PerronPersonalDay-to-Day
Artem ZubConcussionDay-to-Day

Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators head-to-head record

The Boston Bruins and the Ottawa Senators have a history of having tough games against each other. In their last five meetings, the Boston Bruins have won four of them. Boston's most recent win, a 6-2 decision on March 20, 2024, showed that they could dominate offensively against Ottawa. On the other hand, Ottawa's most recent win, a 3-1 decision in April, shows that they can answer well when they set the pace. Boston has usually had the upper hand in these games, due to strong protection and quick scoring, as shown by their 3-2 and 2-1 victories. Based on these past results, Boston may once again rely on its defense. However, Ottawa's recent progress on offense and strong power play could give them an advantage if Boston gets penalties. It could be very important for the Senators to take advantage of Boston's current problems on the power play. This could make the game very close, with Ottawa trying to turn the momentum in their favor.

DateResults
Apr 17, 2024Senators 3-1 Bruins
Mar 20, 2024Bruins 6-2 Senators
Jan 26, 2024Bruins 3-2 Senators
Mar 22, 2023Bruins 2-1 Senators
Feb 20, 2023Bruins 3-1 Senators

