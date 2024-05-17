How to watch today's Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6 between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers.

The Florida Panthers (3-2) head to Massachusetts to take on the Boston Bruins (2-3) on Friday evening at TD Garden in the sixth game of their NHL Playoffs second-round playoff series.

The Bruins staved off elimination in this series by the skin of their teeth last time out. After winning the first game of the series, the Bruins went onto lose three straight games.

This culminated in a game five on the road with their playoff hopes at stake. Morgan Geekie scored in the first period, but Sam Reinhart tied the game up in the second. Charlie McAvoy scored again to give the Bruins a 2-1 victory.

The Panthers will look to get the job done and close out the series on the road here, while the Bruins aim to force a Game Seven and the upcoming game should be a great one.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Friday, May 17, 2024 Time 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Arena TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

The NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6 between Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 17, 2024. The game will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT.

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers live on TNT. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Boston Bruins

LW Brad Marchand missed Game 5 with an injury picked up during a game earlier and has been listed as day-to-day.

Brad Marchand has been outstanding for the Bruins during the playoffs. He has three goals and seven assists in the playoffs. Regular season leader David Pastrnak has four goals and as many assists to his name. Jake DeBrusk has been a star in the playoffs with five goals and five assists, with three of the goals and two assists coming on the power play.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman has arguably been Boston’s best player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After splitting time with Linus Ullmark during the regular season, Swayman has started 11 of the Bruins' 12 playoff games so far including each of the past 10. He stopped 28 of 29 shots to get the win in Game 5.

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers have no injury concerns ahead of their trip to Boston for Game 6. Sam Reinhart has finally gotten going in this series. He has four assists and two goals in the last four games.

Matthew Tkachuk finished the regular season with 26 goals and 62 assists, good for second on the team in points. He has four goals and nine assists in the playoffs, leading the team in points.

Meanwhile, Carter Verhaeghe is leading the team in goals in the playoffs. He has six goals and four assists so far in the playoffs.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky fared well in game five but took the loss. In game one, he let up four goals on 28 shots. Since then, he's allowed two or less goals each game. Last time out, he stopped 26 of 28 shots but took the loss.

Head-to-Head Record