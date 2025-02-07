How to watch Boston Bruins vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Vegas Golden Knights, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Bruins will square off against the Vegas Golden Knights to begin an exciting NHL battle on February 8, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

Boston boasts an 18-8-3 mark at home and remains at 27-23-6 overall. The Bruins perform effectively when other teams receive a lot of penalties, with a record of 12-4-2 in those games.

Vegas arrives with a 32-17-6 total record, which includes a 13-11-3 performance on the road. The Golden Knights remain very strong when they score three or more goals, with a record of 31-6-4 in those games.

This Saturday will be the teams' first encounter of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Bruins vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game, plus plenty more.

Boston Bruins vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in an epic NHL action on February 8, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date February 8, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Boston Bruins vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Boston Bruins team news

Morgan Geekie has six goals and 2 assists in his previous ten games.

David Pastrnak leading his team with 28 goals and thirty-nine assists.

Boston Bruins Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Hampus Lindholm Lower body injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Pavel Dorofeyev has scored 22 goals and has 13 assists.

Jack Eichel has scored eight goals and has 4 assists in his last 10 games.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status William Karlsson Lower body injury Out Cole Schwindt Lower body injury Out

Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

In the last five encounters between Boston and Vegas, Boston has won three and Vegas has won two. In their latest game on March 1, 2024, the Bruins won 5-4. Earlier, on January 12, 2024, the Knights won a close game 2-1. Boston has historically prevailed, capturing three of the previous five meetings, including a 3-1 triumph in December 2022 and a 5-2 win in March 2022. Vegas has shown they can compete with the Bruins, winning a close game 4-3 in a shootout in December 2022. Based on those outcomes, this game might be very competitive, with Boston's edge of competing at home being important. If the Vegas Golden Knights can take advantage of their skill in scoring three or more goals, where they have a great record of 31-6-4, they could improve their chances of winning. With David Pastrnak guiding the Bruins and Boston doing well when the other team gets penalties, the Bruins possess a good chance to keep winning in this game.

Date Results Mar 01, 2024 Bruins 5-4 Knights Jan 12, 2024 Knights 2-1 Bruins Dec 12, 2022 Bruins 3-1 Knights Dec 06, 2022 Knights 4-3 Bruins Mar 04, 2022 Bruins 5-2 Knights

