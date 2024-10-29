How to watch today’s Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Bruins are ready to take on the Philadelphia Flyers to start an electrifying NHL clash on October 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. After Travis Sanheim scored two goals in a 4-3 failure to the Montreal Canadiens, the Philadelphia Flyers are facing the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Boston has a 3-2-0 mark at home and a 4-4-1 performance overall. They have had some problems with their goal difference of -5, as they scored 27 goals and gave up 32.

The Flyers, on the other hand, have had a bad start on the road, going 1-3-1 and overall going 2-6-1. They are tied for first in the league together with 13.2 penalty minutes each game.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will battle each other.

Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins will face the Philadelphia Flyers in an epic NHL battle on October 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date October 29, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN1, NBCSP, NESN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers team news

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has a 3-3-1 mark, and a 2.97 goals-against average, with a .900 save percentage, but he hasn't recorded a shutout yet.

Joonas Korpisalo has had a tough season. He has a 1-1-0 record, a 4.57 goals-against average, a .850 save percentage, and no shutouts.

David Pastrnak has 8 points this season, with 6 goals and 2 assists.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Samuel Ersson has a 3.56 goals-against average as well as a .872 save percentage in two games performed for the Flyers. He is still looking for his first win.

Ivan Fedotov has had a tough start. He is 0-3-0 with a 5.35 goals-against average and an overall save percentage of .821.

Travis Konecny has scored five goals and set up five assists this season, giving the team a big scoring boost.

Philadelphia Flyers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ryan Ellis Back injury Out Cameron York Upper body injury Out

Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers head-to-head record

The Boston Bruins have a slight edge over the Philadelphia Flyers in their last five head-to-head games, winning three of those five instances. The Bruins most recently beat the Flyers 4-1 on the second of October 2024, showing that they can easily beat them with strong defense and offensive performance. But Philadelphia came from behind to win two of the five games before that, including a 3-2 win on September 29, 2024. This shows that they can beat Boston if they keep the scores close. Boston has also done better in games with a lot of points, like their 6-2 and 6-5 victory earlier this year. Based on their recent performance, Boston may be able to take advantage of playing at home and having a lot of scoring options. However, Philadelphia's heavy use of penalties and the offensive impact of Travis Konecny could keep the game close if the Flyers get going early.

Date Results Oct 02, 2024 Bruins 4-1 Flyers Sep 29, 2024 Flyers 3-2 Bruins Mar 23, 2024 Flyers 3-2 Bruins Mar 17, 2024 Bruins 6-5 Flyers Jan 27, 2024 Bruins 6-2 Flyers

