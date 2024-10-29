How to watch today’s Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Boston Bruins are ready to take on the Philadelphia Flyers to start an electrifying NHL clash on October 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. After Travis Sanheim scored two goals in a 4-3 failure to the Montreal Canadiens, the Philadelphia Flyers are facing the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.
Boston has a 3-2-0 mark at home and a 4-4-1 performance overall. They have had some problems with their goal difference of -5, as they scored 27 goals and gave up 32.
The Flyers, on the other hand, have had a bad start on the road, going 1-3-1 and overall going 2-6-1. They are tied for first in the league together with 13.2 penalty minutes each game.
This is the first time this season that these two sides will battle each other.
Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game
Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time
The Boston Bruins will face the Philadelphia Flyers in an epic NHL battle on October 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.
|Date
|October 29, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|TD Garden
|Location
|Boston, Massachusetts
How to watch Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: SN1, NBCSP, NESN
Streaming service: ESPN+
Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers team news
Boston Bruins team news
Jeremy Swayman has a 3-3-1 mark, and a 2.97 goals-against average, with a .900 save percentage, but he hasn't recorded a shutout yet.
Joonas Korpisalo has had a tough season. He has a 1-1-0 record, a 4.57 goals-against average, a .850 save percentage, and no shutouts.
David Pastrnak has 8 points this season, with 6 goals and 2 assists.
Boston Bruins Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alec Regula
|Knee injury
|Out
Philadelphia Flyers team news
Samuel Ersson has a 3.56 goals-against average as well as a .872 save percentage in two games performed for the Flyers. He is still looking for his first win.
Ivan Fedotov has had a tough start. He is 0-3-0 with a 5.35 goals-against average and an overall save percentage of .821.
Travis Konecny has scored five goals and set up five assists this season, giving the team a big scoring boost.
Philadelphia Flyers Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ryan Ellis
|Back injury
|Out
|Cameron York
|Upper body injury
|Out
Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers head-to-head record
The Boston Bruins have a slight edge over the Philadelphia Flyers in their last five head-to-head games, winning three of those five instances. The Bruins most recently beat the Flyers 4-1 on the second of October 2024, showing that they can easily beat them with strong defense and offensive performance. But Philadelphia came from behind to win two of the five games before that, including a 3-2 win on September 29, 2024. This shows that they can beat Boston if they keep the scores close. Boston has also done better in games with a lot of points, like their 6-2 and 6-5 victory earlier this year. Based on their recent performance, Boston may be able to take advantage of playing at home and having a lot of scoring options. However, Philadelphia's heavy use of penalties and the offensive impact of Travis Konecny could keep the game close if the Flyers get going early.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 02, 2024
|Bruins 4-1 Flyers
|Sep 29, 2024
|Flyers 3-2 Bruins
|Mar 23, 2024
|Flyers 3-2 Bruins
|Mar 17, 2024
|Bruins 6-5 Flyers
|Jan 27, 2024
|Bruins 6-2 Flyers