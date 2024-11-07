How to watch Boston Bruins vs Calgary Flames NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Calgary Flames, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Bruins and the Calgary Flames are ready to battle with each other to open a thrilling NHL clash on November 7, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Bruins are slightly more efficient on power plays (13.3%, 29th) than the Flames (15.8%, 24th).

Boston once more has an advantage on the penalty kill, with a 76.2% rate of success that ranks them 20th. Calgary, on the other hand, is far behind, with a 72.1% kill percentage that ranks them 27th.

Furthermore, the Bruins have a higher face-off win rate than Calgary, with 50.8%, which ranks them 11th across the league, as opposed to 45.5%, which ranks them 30th.

Boston Bruins vs Calgary Flames: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins will face the Calgary Flames in an epic NHL game on November 7, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date November 7, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Calgary Flames on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, NESN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Boston Bruins vs Calgary Flames team news

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman's record is 4-5-1, his goals-against average is 3.14 and his save percentage is .894%, he manages to get one shutout.

Joonas Korpisalo has a record of 2-2-0, a slightly better goals-against average of 2.70, and the same save percentage (.894). He has also recorded one shutout.

As an offensive player, David Pastrnak has scored six goals and set up five assists for eleven points.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Calgary Flames team news

The Flames' goalie Dan Vladar has a 3-3-1 mark, a 2.71 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage, and one shutout.

Dustin Wolf has a 4-2-0 record, and a 2.99 GAA, with a little higher .908 SV%, but he hasn't earned a shutout yet.

Rasmus Andersson has 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists).

Calgary Flames Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Samuel Honzek Upper body injury Out

Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames head-to-head record

The Bruins and the Flames have tied twice in their last five meetings, with the Flames the winner of the last two games. Calgary beat the Bruins twice in February 2024, once by a score of 4-1 and once by a score of 3-2. This suggests that they have recently found ways to beat them. But Boston won the three earlier meetings, showing toughness by consistently scoring and handling defense. Because of this back-and-forth past, this upcoming game might turn into another close one. The Flames will want to keep up their recent success, while the Bruins will want to regain their dominance by using their better face-off skills and more stable penalty kill. It's likely that both teams will depend on their goalies and key players like David Pastrnak along with Rasmus Andersson to create a big difference.

Date Results Feb 23, 2024 Flames 3-2 Bruins Feb 07, 2024 Flames 4-1 Bruins Mar 01, 2023 Bruins 4-3 Flames Nov 11, 2022 Bruins 3-1 Flames Dec 12, 2021 Bruins 4-2 Flames

