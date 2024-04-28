Bristol City WFC vs Manchester City Women: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the WSL match between Bristol City WFC and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Women's Super League leaders Manchester City will look to boost their title bid when they make the trip to Ashton Gate for Sunday's clash with bottom-side Bristol City Women.

There is plenty on the line for the Robins, who sit at the opposite end of the table after taking just six points from their 19 matches and will be relegated if they lose this one. Although it's fair to say that an immediate return to the Women's Championship has been in the offing for much of the season.

Bristol City WFC vs Manchester City Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:45 pm EST Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium

Bristol City Women's team will host Manchester City Women at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Sunday, April 28, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 1:45 pm EST in the US.

How to watch Bristol City WFC vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the WSL match between Bristol City Women and Manchester City Women is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Bristol City WFC team news

Bristol City will be unable to call upon the services of Satara Murray, Chloe Mustaki and Shania Hayles due to injury. Goalkeeper Fran Bentley is in line for a return to the starting lineup after missing the defeat to Liverpool through illness.

Bristol City Women possible XI: Bentley; Powell, Aspin, Bull, Connolly, Napier; Morgan, Rodgers, Syme, Jones; Thestrup

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yanez, Bentley, Clark, Foley, Davies Defenders: Powell, Struck, Layzell, Aspin, Wilde, Ward Midfielders: Connolly, Rodgers, Napier, Bull, Syme, Stratigakis, Furness, Pearce Forwards: Harrison, Thestrup, Morgan, Jones, Woolley, Evans, Teisar, Kendall

Manchester City Women team news

Man City Women have confirmed that WSL top scorer Khadija Shaw will miss the rest of the season after suffering a foot injury last weekend.

With Shaw out, Chloe Kelly might join Mary Fowler and Lauren Hemp in the front three. City boss Gareth Taylor will also have to make do without Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver and Jill Roord at the weekend.

Manchester City Women possible XI: Keating; Aleixandri, Kennedy, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Park, Hasegawa, Coombs; Fowler, Hemp, Kelly

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Maciver, Roebuck Defenders: Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa, Roord Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/10/23 Manchester City W.F.C. 5-0 Bristol City WFC The FA Women's Super League 26/02/23 Bristol City WFC 1-8 Manchester City W.F.C. FA Cup, Women 26/01/23 Bristol City WFC 0-6 Manchester City W.F.C. FA Women's League Cup 20/01/22 Manchester City W.F.C. 3-1 Bristol City WFC The FA Women's Super League 18/03/21 Bristol City WFC 0-3 Manchester City W.F.C. The FA Women's Super League

