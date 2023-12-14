Brighton vs Marseille: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Brighton and Marseille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will take on Marseille in their final group-stage match in the Europa League at the Falmer Stadium on Thursday. Marseille are ahead by a point going into this game and Brighton will fancy their chances of a top-spot finish.

Brighton have only lost one out of their last nine matches across all competitions. In the away leg against Marseille, they managed to hold the Ligue 1 side to a 2-2 draw.

Marseille are in good form at the moment, having won their last four games in a row. They will be feeling confident of claiming the top spot with at least a draw. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brighton vs Marseille kick-off time

Date: December 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Falmer Stadium

The match will be played at the Falmer Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Brighton vs Marseille online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ViX+ and Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the game and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton are grappling with an extensive injury list that includes Solly March, Julio Enciso, Pervis Estupinan, Danny Welbeck, Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster.

Joel Veltman, who was absent from the recent draw with Burnley due to personal reasons, is expected to be reinstated at right-back.

Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Hinshelwood; Gross, Gilmour; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGil Defenders: Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Veltman Midfielders: Dahoud, Gilmour, Baleba, Buonanotte, Fati, Mitoma, Grob Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Adingra

Marseille team news

In-form striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has notched seven goals and provided three assists in his last four games across all competitions and is expected to lead the line in this game.

Joaquin Correa and Valentin Rongier are both sidelined with ankle and knee injuries, respectively, while Geoffrey Kondogbia is uncertain due to an unspecified issue.

Jonathan Clauss, despite receiving a red card in the Ligue 1 win against Lorient last weekend, is eligible for Europa League selection and is likely to start at right-back.

Marseille predicted XI: Lopez; Clauss, Gigot, Mbemba, Lodi; Sarr, Veretout, Ounahi, Harit; Ndiaye, Aubameyang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Blanco, Ngapandouetnbu Defenders: Clauss, Mbemba, Balerdi, Lodi, Gigot, Murillo Midfielders: Mughe, Veretout, Ounahi, Soglo, Nadir Forwards: Oliviera, Aubameyang, Vitinha, Harit, Ndiaye, Sarr

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Marseille 2-2 Brighton Europa League

