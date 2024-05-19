Brighton vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brighton will take on Manchester United in their last matchday in the Premier League at the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday. The Red Devils are eighth in the standings with 57 points and still have an outside chance of claiming a European spot. Brighton have nothing to play for as they are 10th but they will be looking to grab three points in front of their home crowd.
When it comes to recent form, there is not a lot between these two teams. Brighton have just one win to talk about in their last five games while Manchester United have two. The hosts are heading into this game on the back of a defeat against Chelsea whereas the visitors registered a win against Newcastle in their last outing.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Brighton vs Manchester United kick-off time
|Date:
|May 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11 am ET
|Venue:
|The American Express Community Stadium
The match will be played at The American Express Community Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 11am ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and Peacock in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms and YouTube channels of the teams. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Brighton team news
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk was forced off at halftime in midweek with a knee injury and is set to join Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood, Pervis Estupiñán, Evan Ferguson, James Milner, and Jan Paul van Hecke in the treatment room.
Joel Veltman was also absent in midweek with an injury and remains a doubt for Sunday.
Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Webster, Igor, Barco; Gilmour, Gross; Buonanotte, Pedro, Adingra; Welbeck.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Verbruggen, Steele, McGill
|Defenders:
|Igor, Barco, Veltman
|Midfielders:
|Baleba, Gilmour, Moder, Gross, Buonanotte, Lallana
|Forwards:
|Enciso, Pedro, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati
Manchester United team news
For Man United, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, and Mason Mount are all set to miss this weekend's match due to injury. Anthony Martial is also sidelined and seems to have already played his final game for the club, as he is out of contract in June.
Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Evans, Dalot; Amrabat, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Varane, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot
|Midfielders:
|McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri
|Forwards:
|Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16/09/23
|Manchester United 1 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion
|Premier League
|05/05/23
|Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 0 Manchester United
|Premier League
|23/04/23
|Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 0 P Manchester United
|FA Cup
|07/08/22
|Manchester United 1 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion
|Premier League
|07/05/22
|Brighton & Hove Albion 4 - 0 Manchester United
|Premier League