Brighton vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will take on Manchester United in their last matchday in the Premier League at the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday. The Red Devils are eighth in the standings with 57 points and still have an outside chance of claiming a European spot. Brighton have nothing to play for as they are 10th but they will be looking to grab three points in front of their home crowd.

When it comes to recent form, there is not a lot between these two teams. Brighton have just one win to talk about in their last five games while Manchester United have two. The hosts are heading into this game on the back of a defeat against Chelsea whereas the visitors registered a win against Newcastle in their last outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brighton vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: May 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am ET Venue: The American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at The American Express Community Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 11am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and Peacock in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms and YouTube channels of the teams. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk was forced off at halftime in midweek with a knee injury and is set to join Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood, Pervis Estupiñán, Evan Ferguson, James Milner, and Jan Paul van Hecke in the treatment room.

Joel Veltman was also absent in midweek with an injury and remains a doubt for Sunday.

Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Webster, Igor, Barco; Gilmour, Gross; Buonanotte, Pedro, Adingra; Welbeck.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Igor, Barco, Veltman Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Moder, Gross, Buonanotte, Lallana Forwards: Enciso, Pedro, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Manchester United team news

For Man United, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, and Mason Mount are all set to miss this weekend's match due to injury. Anthony Martial is also sidelined and seems to have already played his final game for the club, as he is out of contract in June.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Evans, Dalot; Amrabat, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot Midfielders: McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri Forwards: Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/09/23 Manchester United 1 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League 05/05/23 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 0 Manchester United Premier League 23/04/23 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 0 P Manchester United FA Cup 07/08/22 Manchester United 1 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League 07/05/22 Brighton & Hove Albion 4 - 0 Manchester United Premier League

