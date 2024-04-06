Brighton vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will once again put their Premier League title aspirations on the line when they travel to the Amex to take on Brighton on Saturday.

The Gunners had momentarily taken the lead atop current leaders Liverpool after Mikel Arteta's men got the better of Luton Town 2-0, before the Reds responded with a mid-week victory of their own, also with Manchester City close on their heels.

Meanwhile, Brighton have of late fallen behind in their bid for European football next season. Roberto De Zerbi's men will be looking to return to winning ways after last being held to a goalless draw at Brentford.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brighton vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EST Venue: Amex

The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will be played at the Falmer Stadium - commercially known as the American Express Stadium or Amex - in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm EST on Saturday, April 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will be shown live on Fubo, USA and Sling TV. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

After De Zerbi left out Evan Ferguson and Ansu Fati for the trip to Brentford due to a knock and for tactical reasons, respectively, the duo may make the squad for the game against Arsenal.

However, Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, James Milner and Jack Hinshelwood are sure to miss out on account of injuries.

Former Arsenal attacker Danny Welbeck could see himself starting on the evening.

Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Gross; Adingra, Moder, Enciso; Welbeck.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Barco, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders: Baleba, Moder, Gross, Buonanotte, Lallana Forwards: Enciso, Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Fati

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka can be expected back into action this weekend after being left out of the Luton win, while Thomas Partey will be hoping to keep his place in the XI after a rare start the last time out.

At the same time, despite his recent performances, Emile Smith Rowe may concede his place to a revived Declan Rice in midfield.

Jurrien Timber is still ruled out with an ACL injury.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 17, 2023 Arsenal 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League May 14, 2023 Arsenal 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League December 31, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion 2-4 Arsenal Premier League November 9, 2022 Arsenal 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion Carabao Cup April 9, 2022 Arsenal 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League

Useful links