Ligue 1
team-logo
Stade Francis le Ble
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ligue 1BrestParis Saint-GermainBrest vs Paris Saint-Germain

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Brest and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG will take on European-chasing Brest at Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday.

The Parisians have not faced a loss in their last 13 games in all competitions, while Brest aim for their fourth straight league win after picking up a 1-0 win at Le Havre last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brest vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Brest and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brest vs PSG kick-off time

crest
Ligue 1 - Ligue 1
Stade Francis le Ble

The Ligue 1 match between Brest and PSG will be played at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest, France.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, January 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

BrestHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPSG
40
M. Bizot
5
B. Chardonnet
25
J. Le Cardinal
12
L. Zogbe
7
K. Lala
45
M. Camara
21
R. Faivre
10
R. Del Castillo
17
A. Sima
8
H. Magnetti
19
L. Ajorque
1
G. Donnarumma
5
Marquinhos
2
A. Hakimi
25
N. Mendes
51
W. Pacho
17
Vitinha
19
K. Lee
8
F. Ruiz
7
K. Kvaratskhelia
9
G. Ramos
10
O. Dembele

4-3-3

PSGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Eric Roy

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Brest team news

Defender Julien Le Cardinal will eye a recall to the XI after recovering from a hamstring injury, but the likes of Jonas Martin, Bradley Locko, Jordan Amavi and Massadio Haidara all remain sidelined with injuries.

Luck Zogbe is available for selection after missing the Champions League game against Real Madrid, with Mama Balde also expected to shake off his niggle.

PSG team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique will have a full-strength squad, including Nuno Mendes, who served a European ban in midweek.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was ineligible to play in Europe, is also in contention here. However, given Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele's impeccable recent form, the former Napoli man may continue to start on the bench.

Form

B29
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

B29

Last 5 matches

PSG

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

7

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

