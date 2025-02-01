How to watch today's Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Brest and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG will take on European-chasing Brest at Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday.

The Parisians have not faced a loss in their last 13 games in all competitions, while Brest aim for their fourth straight league win after picking up a 1-0 win at Le Havre last time out.

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Brest and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Brest vs PSG kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade Francis le Ble

The Ligue 1 match between Brest and PSG will be played at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest, France.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, January 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brest team news

Defender Julien Le Cardinal will eye a recall to the XI after recovering from a hamstring injury, but the likes of Jonas Martin, Bradley Locko, Jordan Amavi and Massadio Haidara all remain sidelined with injuries.

Luck Zogbe is available for selection after missing the Champions League game against Real Madrid, with Mama Balde also expected to shake off his niggle.

PSG team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique will have a full-strength squad, including Nuno Mendes, who served a European ban in midweek.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was ineligible to play in Europe, is also in contention here. However, given Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele's impeccable recent form, the former Napoli man may continue to start on the bench.

