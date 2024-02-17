Brentford vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford will take on Liverpool in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. The Reds have a two-point lead at the top of the standings and with Manchester City close behind, Jurgen Klopp will be looking to go on another long winning run.

Liverpool suffered a defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the first week of February but bounced back with a 3-1 win over Burnley in their most recent outing. Brentford, on the other hand, are struggling in 14th place, and have not won back-to-back fixtures since November 2023.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brentford vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 am ET Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

The match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on USA, UNIVERSO, Sling TV and Fubo in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the teams. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford's Mathias Jensen had a bit of a scare when he was substituted off in the 69th minute in the last match. Fortunately, it appears that the midfielder did not suffer any significant damage.

Brentford can look forward to a double international boost with the return of Yoane Wissa and Frank Onyeka from the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Brentford continues to face challenges with several players unavailable due to injuries. Rico Henry (knee), Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Kevin Schade (groin), and Aaron Hickey (thigh) are still sidelined. Additionally, Josh Dasilva recently sustained a serious knee injury in training and is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery.

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Collins, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Valdimarsson, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Zanka, Mee, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Konak, Jensen, Dasilva, Baptiste, Trevitt, Yarmolyuk, Damsgaard Forwards: Toney, Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Olakigbe

Liverpool team news

Liverpool's attacking options may receive a significant boost this weekend with the potential return of winger Mohamed Salah.

In addition to Salah, goalkeeper Alisson Becker and defender Joe Gomez have recovered from illness, while Ibrahima Konate has returned from suspension. Conor Bradley has also rejoined training after missing two matches due to the passing of his father.

However, there's concerning news on the defensive front for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered another knee injury in the victory over Burnley. Alexander-Arnold joins Joel Matip (knee), Ben Doak (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (hip), and Dominik Szoboszlai (thigh) in the treatment room.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Endo, Mac Allister; Jota, Nunez, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/11/23 Liverpool 3 - 0 Brentford Premier League 06/05/23 Liverpool 1 - 0 Brentford Premier League 02/01/23 Brentford 3 - 1 Liverpool Premier League 16/01/22 Liverpool 3 - 0 Brentford Premier League 25/09/21 Brentford 3 - 3 Liverpool Premier League

