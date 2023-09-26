Brentford vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Brentford and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford will host Arsenal in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts have only managed to win twice this season and one of those victories came in the previous round of the Carabao Cup, against Newport County. They are winless in their last four league games and have lost their last two games in a row.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are heading into the mid-week Cup tie on the back of a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in their first North London Derby of the season. They will be looking to return to winning ways with what should be a straightforward challenge away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brentford vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: September 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm EDT Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

The game between Brentford and Arsenal will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 2.45 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford's injury woes continue to mount as Kevin Schade, who recently suffered an adductor injury during the warm-up before the Everton game, is now set to undergo surgery and will be sidelined for months.

Ben Mee is expected to be out for several weeks with a muscle injury, while Mikkel Damsgaard is consulting a knee specialist. These three join the growing list of sidelined players, which includes Shandon Baptiste, Josh Dasilva, and Rico Henry.

Brentford predicted IX: Strakosha; Roerslev, Jorgensen, Ajer, Hickey; Onyeka, Janelt, Ghoddos; Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Wissa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Zanka, Goode, Hickey, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa Forwards: Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Ghoddos

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Arsenal's squad ahead of their Carabao Cup third-round clash with Brentford. Unfortunately, Declan Rice, who was substituted with a back issue during the North London derby, has not yet trained and remains uncertain for the upcoming game.

Bukayo Saka, who also came off during the derby, has been unable to participate in sessions, making his availability for the Brentford match questionable. Leandro Trossard, Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Martinelli won't be fit for the game either.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale, Soares, Saliba, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Havertz, Elneny, Jorginho, Nelson, Nketiah, Smith Rowe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Jesus, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Arsenal 1 - 1 Brentford Premier League September 2022 Brentford 0 - 3 Arsenal Premier League February 2022 Arsenal 2 - 1 Brentford Premier League August 2021 Brentford 2 - 0 Arsenal Premier League September 2018 Arsenal 3 - 1 Brentford Carabao Cup

Useful links