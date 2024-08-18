How to watch today's Brentford vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news

Brenford will welcome Crystal Palace to the Gtech Community Stadium for a London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

While Thomas Frank's side evaded the drop last season, Palace will aim to improve on their 10th-placed finish.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am EST Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Crystal Palace will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 9 am EST on Sunday, August 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between Brentford and Crystal Palace will be available to stream online live through fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Telemundo and USA.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Ivan Toney will be available to lead the line of attack, but while Igor Thiago misses out after sustaining a knee injury in pre-season, Fabio Carvalho will be pushing to feature after joining the club from Liverpool.

Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva and Rico Henry also occupy the infirmary.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Valdimarsson, Cox Defenders: Pinnock, Mee, Collins, Ajer, Roerslev, Kim Midfielders: Norgaard, Jensen, Carvalho, Onyeka, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Konak, Janelt, Trevitt, Maghoma Forwards: Schade, Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo

Crystal Palace team news

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner will be hoping that Jean-Philippe Mateta will deliver the good in attack, with the likes of Daichi Kamada and Ismaila Sarr roped in as reinforcements.

Matheus Franca is sure to miss with a groin injury, while Chris Richards could shake off his knock in order to feature at the back.

Meanwhile, despite vehement interest from Newcastle United, Marc Guehi is likely to be involved in Glasner's three-man backline.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Richards, Andersen, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Doucoure, Mitchell; Kamada, Eze; Mateta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Johnstone, Matthews Defenders: Ward, Mitchell, Holding, Andersen, Guehi, Munoz, Clyne, Richards, Riad Midfielders: Lerma, Eze, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Wharton, Doucoure, Ahamada Forwards: Sarr, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brentford and Crystal Palace across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 30, 2023 Crystal Palace 3-1 Brentford Premier League August 26, 2023 Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace Premier League February 18, 2023 Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace Premier League August 30, 2022 Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford Premier League February 12, 2022 Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace Premier League

Useful links