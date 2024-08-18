How to watch today's Brentford vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brenford will welcome Crystal Palace to the Gtech Community Stadium for a London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.
While Thomas Frank's side evaded the drop last season, Palace will aim to improve on their 10th-placed finish.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Brentford vs Crystal Palace kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 am EST
|Venue:
|Gtech Community Stadium
The Premier League match between Brentford and Crystal Palace will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.
It will kick off at 9 am EST on Sunday, August 18, in the United States (US).
How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Premier League match between Brentford and Crystal Palace will be available to stream online live through fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Telemundo and USA.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Brentford team news
Ivan Toney will be available to lead the line of attack, but while Igor Thiago misses out after sustaining a knee injury in pre-season, Fabio Carvalho will be pushing to feature after joining the club from Liverpool.
Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva and Rico Henry also occupy the infirmary.
Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Flekken, Valdimarsson, Cox
|Defenders:
|Pinnock, Mee, Collins, Ajer, Roerslev, Kim
|Midfielders:
|Norgaard, Jensen, Carvalho, Onyeka, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Konak, Janelt, Trevitt, Maghoma
|Forwards:
|Schade, Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo
Crystal Palace team news
Eagles boss Oliver Glasner will be hoping that Jean-Philippe Mateta will deliver the good in attack, with the likes of Daichi Kamada and Ismaila Sarr roped in as reinforcements.
Matheus Franca is sure to miss with a groin injury, while Chris Richards could shake off his knock in order to feature at the back.
Meanwhile, despite vehement interest from Newcastle United, Marc Guehi is likely to be involved in Glasner's three-man backline.
Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Richards, Andersen, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Doucoure, Mitchell; Kamada, Eze; Mateta.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Henderson, Johnstone, Matthews
|Defenders:
|Ward, Mitchell, Holding, Andersen, Guehi, Munoz, Clyne, Richards, Riad
|Midfielders:
|Lerma, Eze, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Wharton, Doucoure, Ahamada
|Forwards:
|Sarr, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brentford and Crystal Palace across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 30, 2023
|Crystal Palace 3-1 Brentford
|Premier League
|August 26, 2023
|Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|February 18, 2023
|Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|August 30, 2022
|Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford
|Premier League
|February 12, 2022
|Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace
|Premier League