How to watch today's Brazil vs Ecuador World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brazil will look to get their World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) campaign back on track when they face Ecuador at Estadio Couto Pereira on Friday.

Selecao have lost three straight qualification games and as a result find themselves in the bottom half of the group, while Ecuador last defeated Chile in their qualification run.



How to watch Brazil vs Ecuador online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Brazil and Ecuador can be watched live on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ViX (with Sling TV) and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Brazil vs Ecuador kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Estadio Couto Pereira

The World Cup Qualification match between Brazil and Ecuador will be played at Estadio Couto Pereira in Curitiba, Brazil.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Friday, September 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

Neymar continues his road to recovery from an ACL injury, while Yan Couto and Savinho are ruled out on account of their respective concerns.

While Raphinha is suspended, Brazil head coach Dorival Junior has included 17-year-old Palmeiras attacker Estevao Willian in his squad, but it should be the trio Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Endrick to start in the final third.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Danilo, Militao, Gabriel, Arana; Andre, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Endrick.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Bento, Ederson Defenders: Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell, William, Magalhaes, Arana, Beraldo Midfielders: Guimaraes, Paqueta, Gomes, Andre, Gerson Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Rodrygo, Moura, Henrique, Pedro, Estevao

Ecuador team news

While Christian Ramirez withdrew due to an ankle injury, Pervis Estupinan is back in the back after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Ecuador's highest-scoring player, Enner Valencia, will look to add to his 41-goal tally for his country.

Ecuador possible XI: Galindez; Preciado, Hincapie, Pacho, Estupinan; Caicedo, Franco, Gruezo; Paez, Sarmiento, E. Valencia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Galinder, Ramirez, Napa Defenders: Preciado, Estupinan, Torres, Hincapie, Arreaga, Pacho, Porozo, Ordonez, Chavez Midfielders: Mena, Gruezo, Caicedo, Franco, Mendez, Sarmiento, Paez, Corozo, Angulo, Minda, Yeboah, Vite, Delgado, Mercado Forwards: E. Valencia, Rodriguez, Angulo, A. Valencia

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brazil and Ecuador across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 27, 2022 Ecuador 1-1 Brazil World Cup Qualifiers June 27, 2021 Brazil 1-1 Ecuador Copa America June 4, 2021 Brazil 2-0 Ecuador World Cup Qualifiers August 31, 2017 Brazil 2-0 Ecuador World Cup Qualifiers September 1, 2016 Ecuador 0-3 Brazil World Cup Qualifiers

