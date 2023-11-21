Brazil vs Argentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Brazil and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Brazil and Argentina will be looking to bounce back from their respective defeats in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers when the two rivals clash at the Maracana on Tuesday.

The 2-1 loss against Colombia leaves Brazil winless in their last three games in the South American qualification section, while Argentina were humbled by a 2-0 loss against Uruguay the last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brazil vs Argentina kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Maracana

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Brazil and Argentina will be played at Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on November 21 in the United States (US).

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Telemundo, ViX, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

On his way to Real Madrid next year, Endrick made his debut in the Colombia loss. He may make the bench again, along with Gabriel Jesus who returned to training following a hamstring problem.

With Vinicius Jr forced off with a hamstring issue of his own in the same game, his replacement Joao Pedro is unlikely to start ahead of Gabriel Martinelli here.

All of Ederson, Danilo, Eder Militao, Casemiro, Neymar and Richarlison remain unavailable for selection, while Douglaz Luiz may feature alongside Andre and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Emerson, Marquinhos, Magalhaes, Lodi; Guimaraes, Andre, Luiz; Rodrygo, Martinelli, Raphinha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Perri, Bento Defenders: Emerson, Maquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi, Nino, Bremer, Augusto Midfielders: Andre, Guimaraes, Luiz, Joelinton, Veiga Forwards: Martinelli, Jesus, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Pepe, Paulinho, Endrick, Pedro

Argentina team news

La Albiceleste boss Lionel Scaloni may recall Lautaro Martinez ahead of Nicolas Gonzalez in the final third, which would see Julian Alvarez switch to a wide role.

Rodrigo De Paul should remain as the mainstay in the middle, while Alejandro Garnacho has been left out of the squad.

Lisandro Martinez is out with a foot injury.

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Messi, L. Martinez, Alvarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Benitez, E. Martinez, Musso Defenders: Molina, Tagliafico, Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romero, Otamendi, Maffeo, Ortega Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Palacios, Fernandez, Rodriguez, Mac Allister Forwards: Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria, Gonzalez, Dybala, L. Martinez, Ocampos

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 16, 2021 Argentina 0-0 Brazil CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers July 10, 2021 Argentina 1-0 Brazil Copa America November 15, 2019 Brazil 0-1 Argentina International friendly July 2, 2019 Brazil 2-0 Argentina Copa America October 16, 2018 Argentina 0-1 Brazil International friendly

