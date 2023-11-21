Brazil vs Argentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Both Brazil and Argentina will be looking to bounce back from their respective defeats in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers when the two rivals clash at the Maracana on Tuesday.
The 2-1 loss against Colombia leaves Brazil winless in their last three games in the South American qualification section, while Argentina were humbled by a 2-0 loss against Uruguay the last time out.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Brazil vs Argentina kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Maracana
The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Brazil and Argentina will be played at Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on November 21 in the United States (US).
How to watch Brazil vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Telemundo, ViX, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Brazil team news
On his way to Real Madrid next year, Endrick made his debut in the Colombia loss. He may make the bench again, along with Gabriel Jesus who returned to training following a hamstring problem.
With Vinicius Jr forced off with a hamstring issue of his own in the same game, his replacement Joao Pedro is unlikely to start ahead of Gabriel Martinelli here.
All of Ederson, Danilo, Eder Militao, Casemiro, Neymar and Richarlison remain unavailable for selection, while Douglaz Luiz may feature alongside Andre and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield.
Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Emerson, Marquinhos, Magalhaes, Lodi; Guimaraes, Andre, Luiz; Rodrygo, Martinelli, Raphinha.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alisson, Perri, Bento
|Defenders:
|Emerson, Maquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi, Nino, Bremer, Augusto
|Midfielders:
|Andre, Guimaraes, Luiz, Joelinton, Veiga
|Forwards:
|Martinelli, Jesus, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Pepe, Paulinho, Endrick, Pedro
Argentina team news
La Albiceleste boss Lionel Scaloni may recall Lautaro Martinez ahead of Nicolas Gonzalez in the final third, which would see Julian Alvarez switch to a wide role.
Rodrigo De Paul should remain as the mainstay in the middle, while Alejandro Garnacho has been left out of the squad.
Lisandro Martinez is out with a foot injury.
Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Messi, L. Martinez, Alvarez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Armani, Benitez, E. Martinez, Musso
|Defenders:
|Molina, Tagliafico, Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romero, Otamendi, Maffeo, Ortega
|Midfielders:
|Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Palacios, Fernandez, Rodriguez, Mac Allister
|Forwards:
|Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria, Gonzalez, Dybala, L. Martinez, Ocampos
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 16, 2021
|Argentina 0-0 Brazil
|CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
|July 10, 2021
|Argentina 1-0 Brazil
|Copa America
|November 15, 2019
|Brazil 0-1 Argentina
|International friendly
|July 2, 2019
|Brazil 2-0 Argentina
|Copa America
|October 16, 2018
|Argentina 0-1 Brazil
|International friendly