How to watch today's Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Brazil and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil U20 and Colombia U20 will face off in the final group game of the Copa Sudamericano U20 tournament at Estadio Misael Delgado on Saturday.

While both sides have already qualified for the final stage, but are involved in a three-way battle with Argentina to grab the top spot in Group B; Brazil are coming off a 3-2 win over Ecuador, while Colombia last defeated Bolivia by the same margin.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Brazil and Colombia will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20 kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Brazil and Colombia will be played at Estadio Misael Delgado in Valencia, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Saturday, February 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brazil U20 team news

Deivid Washington is likely to lead the line once again, with Pedro Henrique supporting from either the left side or in the number 10 role.

The duo of Gabriel Moscardo and Breno Bidon are tipped to start as the midfield pivot.

Colombia U20 team news

Colombia head coach Cesar Torres made only one change last time out, as Luis Landazuri replaced Alejandro Ararat at the centre of the park.

Andy Batioja, Alejandro Villarreal and Oscar Perea could continue to form the three-man attack.

