How to watch today's Brazil U20 vs Chile U20 Copa Sudamericana U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Brazil and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil U20 aim to finish atop the 2025 Copa Sudamericano U20 as they take on Chile U20 at Estadio Olimpico General Jose Antonio Anzoategui on Sunday.

Having made it to the final stage in the third spot in their respective groups, both nations have already secured qualification for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Despite the fears of finishing at the bottom of the table, Chile automatically qualify as hosts, while Brazil are the defending champions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brazil U20 vs Chile U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Brazil and Chile will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Brazil U20 vs Chile U20 kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Brazil and Chile will be played at Estadio Olimpico General Jose Antonio Anzoategui in Puerto la Cruz, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brazil U20 team news

Head coach Ramon Menezes is not expected to make many changes Iago Teodoro and Jair Cunha likely to continue as the centre-back pair.

Rayan and Pedro Henrique can be deployed interchangeably in the number 10 role or at the tip of attack.

Chile U20 team news

While Ignacio Saez eyes his first clean sheet in goal, Ivan Roman will marshal the backline.

In case Chile manager Nicolas Cordova opts for four players at the back, Juan Rossel and Damian Pizarro will continue to feature up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match CHL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Chile U20 1 - 0 Brazil U20 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

