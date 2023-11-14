Brazil U17 vs New Caledonia U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup game today

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Brazil and New Caledonia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will be looking to bounce back from their defeat in the FIFA U-17 World Cup opener when they take on New Caledonia at the Jakarta Stadium on Tuesday.

After nine unbeaten matches this year, Brazil suffered a defeat in the group stage opener against Iran. They looked to be in the driving seat until half-time as they were ahead by two goals. Iran scored three goals in the second half to stun the South Americans.

New Caledonia took on England in their opening game. In what was their first true challenge this year, New Caledonia suffered 10-0 in that fixture and will hope for a miracle against Brazil.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brazil vs New Caledonia kick-off time

Date: November 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 am EDT Venue: Jakarta International Stadium

The game between Brazil and New Caledonia will be played at the Jakarta International Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 4 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Brazil vs New Caledonia online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fubo, Sling TV, FS1 and UNIVERSO in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

Brazil will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Iran and will field their strongest possible lineup.

Luigi, 17, made his debut for the team against Iran and will hope to get a chance in the starting lineup this time around.

Brazil predicted XI: Oliveira; Rima, Neis, Nascimento, Menezes; Duarte, Silva, Dudu, Lorran, Rayan, Riquelme.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Correa, Pedro Cobra, Gabriel Defenders: Pedro Lima, Vitor Gabriel, Esquerdinha, Souza, Da Mata, Joao Souza, Vitor Reis Midfielders: Camilo, Dudu, Figueirodo, Lorran, Luiz Gustavo Forwards: Estevao, Kaua Elias, Luighi, Pedrinho, Rayan, Riquelme

New Caledonia team news

New Caledonia do not have any fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their big game against Brazil.

Leonardo Lopez's squad has its sights set on causing an upset in Jakarta. Nohlann Alebate, an attacker from Hienghene Sport, was the best player at the OFC U-17 Championships and will be expected to contribute both goals and assists.

New Caledonia possible XI: Tiaouniane; Huna, Diko, Raban; Hnaissilin, Cahma, Upa, Pamanu; Kutran, Alebate, Saiko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tiaouniane, Boucher Muller, Kutran Defenders: Huna, Diko, Hanye, Raban Grangier, Nganyane Midfielders: Hnaissilin, Gohoupe, Levy, Upa, Ue, Cahma, Pamanu Forwards: Kutran, Angexetine, Alebate, Saiko, Wiako, Qaeze

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first fixture between Brazil and New Caledonia in this age category.

Useful links