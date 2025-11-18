How to watch today's Bowling Green vs Akron NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Bowling Green Falcons will be all set to host the Akron Zips on Tuesday at the Doyt Perry Stadium. Both the Falcons and the Zips have some sort of similar overall records, but the latter has won a game more compared to the former.

Heading into this fixture on the back of four successive defeats, Bowling Green will aim for their fourth win of the campaign. Compared to their away record, where they haven't won a game, they have been a better side at home, securing all their victories on home turf so far. Hence, since there isn't much difference between the two sides, the Falcons would be eager to win yet another NCAAF game this term.

The Zips have played one game more than the Falcons and have recorded four wins and seven losses so far. They, however, have a better conference record (3-4), but their away form has been questionable. With just one win in five away games, they would be eager to fetch a second away victory. Entering this game after a loss to Kent State, they will aim to get back on winning ways.

Bowling Green vs Akron: Date & kick-off time

The Bowling Green vs Akron game will be played on November 18 at the Doyt Perry Stadium.

Date November 18, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT Venue Doyt Perry Stadium Location Bowling Green, Ohio

How to watch Bowling Green vs Akron on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN U

: ESPN U Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Bowling Green vs Akron Team News

Bowling Green Team News

The Falcons will be missing the services of linebacker Dorian Pringle, who has been out since October with a knee injury. Players like wide receiver Caleb Goodloe, quarterback Drew Pyne, cornerback Keyon Washington, defensive lineman Brendon Rice, and offensive tackle Alex Harris are listed as questionable, among others.

Akron Team News

For Akron, while nobody has been completely ruled out, there is a huge list of questionables, which includes tight end Jake Newell, wide receiver Khalil Witherspoon, cornerback DJ Stepney, offensive guard Javirea Moore, and running back Chris Heckel, among others.