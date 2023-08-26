This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
Premier League
team-logo
Vitality Stadium
team-logo
Watch on
MP_Chris Mepham_Bournemouth vs James Maddison_tottenham(C)Getty Images
Tottenham HotspurPremier LeagueAFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham HotspurAFC Bournemouth

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth will host Tottenham in the third matchday of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday. The Cherries are winless in their first two matches and will hope to get their first win of the season against Spurs who have gotten off to an unbeaten start under Ange Postecoglou.

Pape Sarr scored for Tottenham as they beat Manchester United in their last outing and will be confident about taking all three points away from home as well. Antoine Semenyo was the only Bournemouth player on the scoresheet in their previous outing which was a defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date:August 26, 2023
Kick-off time:7.30 am EDT
Venue:Vitality Stadium

The game between Bournemouth and Tottenham will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7.30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

fuboTVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USAWatch here
Sling TVWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, USA and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth have secured the signing of Tyler Adams from Leeds United for their midfield but his debut will be delayed, as he is still recovering from a hamstring issue.

The Cherries' injury list has grown. Along with Adams, the injured include fellow newcomer Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Dango Ouattara, Ryan Fredericks, and Emiliano Marcondes. Additionally, Lewis Cook and Adam Smith are both categorized as doubtful, potentially further depleting the squad.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Rothwell, Billing; Semenyo, Traore, Anthony; Solanke.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neto, Radu
Defenders:Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Aarons, Mephem, Greenwood, Hill
Midfielders:Rothwell, Christie, Billing, Kilkenny, H. Traore
Forwards:Kluivert, Solanke, Anthony, Moore, Brooks

Tottenham team news

Spurs supporters will be waiting for an update on James Maddison's injury but he should be able to continue. Several players, including Bryan Gil, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, and Alfie Whiteman continue to recover from surgical procedures.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Maddison, Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vicario, Lloris, Austin
Defenders:Van de Ven, Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Reguilon, Porro, Royal, Spence
Midfielders:Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sarr, Perisic, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski
Forwards:Son, Richarlison, Solomon, Veliz

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 2023Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 3 AFC BournemouthPremier League
October 2022AFC Bournemouth 2 - 3 Tottenham HotspurPremier League
July 2020AFC Bournemouth 0 - 0 Tottenham HotspurPremier League
November 2019Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 2 AFC BournemouthPremier League
May 2019AFC Bournemouth 1 - 0 Tottenham HotspurPremier League

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

59025 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 45%Manchester City
  • 17%Arsenal
  • 15%Manchester United
  • 10%Liverpool
  • 7%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
59025 Votes

Useful links