Bournemouth vs Swansea City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FA Cup
Vitality Stadium
How to watch the FA Cup match between AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth will take on Swansea City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday.

Bournemouth were 2-0 down up until the 48th minute in the previous round's fixture against QPR. However, they managed to register a 3-2 comeback with goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Justin Kluivert in the second half. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a heavy defeat against Liverpool and will be looking to bounce back with a win.

Swansea have only won two out of their last six matches and will be hoping to put up a good display against the Premier League side. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City kick-off time

Date:January 25, 2024
Kick-off time:2.45 pm EDT
Venue:Vitality Stadium

The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on this platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth team news

Max Aarons suffered a hamstring injury in the final moments of the previous weekend's defeat to Liverpool. He now joins Tyler Adams (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Milos Kerkez (ankle), Adam Smith (muscle), and Darren Randolph (illness) on the list of players undergoing treatment.

Antoine Semenyo and Dango Ouattara are also unavailable, as they are currently representing Ghana and Burkina Faso respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations. On a positive note, Marcos Senesi is set to make a return from suspension.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Travers; Hill, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Scott, Cook; Brooks, Billing, Sinisterra; Moore.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Radu, Travers, Neto
Defenders:Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Hill, Senesi
Midfielders:Scott, Billing, Cook, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Christie, Brooks
Forwards:Solanke, Moore, Marcondes, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Swansea City team news

Seventeen-year-old rising talent Sam Parker was absent from the lineup in the previous weekend's defeat against Southampton due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, the midfielder is expected to remain sidelined, joining Josh Ginnelly (muscle), Liam Walsh (calf), and Josh Key (hamstring) on the injury list.

Ben Cabango, who has been dealing with an ankle injury and has missed the last three games, is nearing a return. However, there is uncertainty about his availability for Thursday's match.

Swansea predicted XI: Rushworth; Darling, Wood, Humphreys; Ashby, Patino, Grimes, Tymon; Paterson, Cullen; Lowe.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Fisher, Rushworth, Broome
Defenders:Humphreys, Darling, Tymon, Pederson, Ogbeta, Tjoe-A-On, Naughton
Midfielders:Abdulai, Patino, Grimes, Fulton, Cooper, Congreve, Paterson
Forwards:Lowe, Yates, Cullen, Kukharevych

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
08/30/23Swansea City 2 - 3 AFC BournemouthCarabao Cup
04/27/22Swansea City 3 - 3 AFC BournemouthChampionship
11/06/21AFC Bournemouth 4 - 0 Swansea CityChampionship
03/17/21AFC Bournemouth 3 - 0 Swansea CityChampionship
12/09/20Swansea City 0 - 0 AFC BournemouthChampionship

Useful links

