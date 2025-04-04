+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox (3-4) return to Fenway Park on Friday to kick off a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals (4-2).

Boston heads into the series on a high note after taking down the Orioles 8-4 on Thursday. Alex Bregman powered the offense, going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a home run, and three RBI. Reliever Zack Kelly earned the win after tossing a clean inning in relief.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are riding the momentum of their own following a dominant 12-5 victory over the Angels on Wednesday. Ivan Herrera stole the spotlight with a monster night at the plate, smashing three home runs and driving in six. JoJo Romero picked up the win, delivering 1 1/3 scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Red Sox vs. the St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: NESN and FDSMW
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Boston Red Sox vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Chicago White Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date

Friday, April 4, 2025

First-Pitch Time

2:10 pm ET/11:10 pm PT

Venue

Fenway Park

Location

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox team news

Boston's early offensive spark has been fueled by Wilyer Abreu, who leads the team in batting average (.471), home runs (2), and RBI (6). Kristian Campbell has also found his rhythm, slashing .412 over his last five outings with four doubles, two homers, and four runs driven in. Bregman enters the weekend riding a six-game hit streak, while Jarren Duran has struggled, hitting just .200 despite a triple and a double.

Walker Buehler is slated to make his second start of the season for the Red Sox, still searching for his first win. The right-hander took the mound last Saturday against the Rangers, where he lasted 4 1/3 innings and was tagged for four earned runs on seven hits.

St. Louis Cardinals team news

For St. Louis, Lars Nootbaar is setting the tone at the top of the order, hitting .417 with a .400 clip over his last five games. Herrera’s bat has been red-hot as well, launching three homers and collecting eight RBI to rank top 10 in both categories league-wide. Nolan Arenado (.391) and Victor Scott II (.348) are also producing at the plate, making the Cardinals a dangerous lineup top to bottom.

Erick Fedde will take the hill for the Cardinals in what will also be his second outing of the campaign. The righty impressed in his previous start against the Twins, going six strong innings while allowing just one earned run and surrendering only two hits en route to a 1-0 record.

Boston Red Sox vs St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

05/19/24

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals

Boston Red Sox

3-11

05/18/24

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals

Boston Red Sox

7-2

05/17/24

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals

Boston Red Sox

10-6

03/12/24

ST

Boston Red Sox

St. Louis Cardinals

6-8

02/27/24

ST

St. Louis Cardinals

Boston Red Sox

3-3

