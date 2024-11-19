+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-NED-HUNAFP
UEFA Nations League A
team-logo
Bilino Polje Stadium
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE TRIAL ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UEFA Nations League ABosnia and HerzegovinaNetherlandsBosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands will face already relegated Bosnia-Herzegovina in Tuesday's UEFA Nations League tie at Stadion Bilino Polje.

Ronald Koeman's side confirmed a second-placed finish with a 4-0 thrashing of Hungary in Group A3. Whereas, regardless of the result, Edin Dzeko and co. will be involved in the relegation play-offs after suffering a 7-0 defeat against Germany.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
FS2Watch here
ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Netherlands will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Netherlands kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Grp. 3
Bilino Polje Stadium

The UEFA Nations League match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Netherlands will be played at Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, November 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands Probable lineups

Bosnia and HerzegovinaHome team crest

5-3-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNED
1
N. Vasilj
18
T. Muharemovic
3
E. Bicakcic
7
A. Dedic
16
A. Barisic
17
D. Burnic
20
H. Hajradinovic
6
B. Tahirovic
8
D. Huseinbasic
10
E. Demirovic
11
E. Dzeko
23
M. Flekken
15
M. de Ligt
5
J. Hato
17
D. Rensch
6
S. de Vrij
10
N. Lang
7
M. Wieffer
12
J. Frimpong
20
T. Koopmeiners
16
Q. Timber
19
B. Brobbey

4-2-3-1

NEDAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sergej Barbarez

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ronald Koeman

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Bosnia-Herzegovina team news

While Jusuf Gazibegovic and Nihad Mujakic are unlikely to be available for selection due to injury, fellow defender Nikola Katic is back from suspension.

It is to be seen if Dzeko starts from the onset after being relegated to the bench last time out, while Benjamin Tahirovic and Ermedin Demirovic should keep their place in the XI.

Netherlands team news

Koeman could offer rest to the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and Frenkie de Jong.

Matthijs de Ligt, Teun Koopmeiners and Jeremie Frimpong can all hope for a start, while goalkeeper Nick Olij remains the only uncapped player in the Dutch squad.

Form

BIH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/16
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

NED
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BIH

Last 3 matches

NED

0

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

3

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement