Borussia Dortmund v Sport-Club Freiburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Bundesliga
team-logo
Borussia-Park
team-logo
WATCH ON ESPN+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BundesligaBorussia MoenchengladbachBorussia DortmundBorussia Moenchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will travel to Borussia Park for Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Following a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker over last weekend, BVB will aim to return to winning ways in the Bundesliga - and so will the hosts after being subjected to a 3-1 loss to Freiburg last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Borussia-Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Borussia Park in Monchengladbach, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

Borussia MoenchengladbachHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBVB
33
M. Nicolas
3
K. Itakura
5
M. Friedrich
29
J. Scally
26
L. Ullrich
14
A. Plea
25
R. Hack
9
F. Honorat
27
R. Reitz
8
J. Weigl
11
T. Kleindienst
1
G. Kobel
5
R. Bensebaini
4
N. Schlotterbeck
25
N. Suele
26
J. Ryerson
20
M. Sabitzer
8
F. Nmecha
43
J. Gittens
10
J. Brandt
14
M. Beier
9
S. Guirassy

4-2-3-1

BVBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Gerardo Seoane

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Nuri Sahin

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

Luca Netz, Yvandro Borges Sanches, Florian Neuhaus and Grant-Leon Ranos are unlikely to be available for selection through injuries.

With Marvin Friedrich and Ko Itakura likely to be paired at centre-back, Die Fohlen boss Gerardo Seoane could opt for Rocco Reitz and Julian Weigl as the midfield pivot.

Franck Honorat, Alassane Plea, Robin Hack and Tim Kleindienst will feature in the final third.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin is expected to be without Karim Adeyemi and Waldemar Anton due to hamstring and groin injuries, respectively.

With Julian Ryerson, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck and Ramy Bensebaini shielding goalkeeper Gregor Kobe, Serhou Guirassy would be supported by Maximilian Beier, Julian Brandt and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in attack.

Form

BMG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BMG

Last 5 matches

BVB

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

9

Goals scored

19
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

