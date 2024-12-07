How to watch today's Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will travel to Borussia Park for Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Following a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker over last weekend, BVB will aim to return to winning ways in the Bundesliga - and so will the hosts after being subjected to a 3-1 loss to Freiburg last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Borussia Park in Monchengladbach, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

Luca Netz, Yvandro Borges Sanches, Florian Neuhaus and Grant-Leon Ranos are unlikely to be available for selection through injuries.

With Marvin Friedrich and Ko Itakura likely to be paired at centre-back, Die Fohlen boss Gerardo Seoane could opt for Rocco Reitz and Julian Weigl as the midfield pivot.

Franck Honorat, Alassane Plea, Robin Hack and Tim Kleindienst will feature in the final third.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin is expected to be without Karim Adeyemi and Waldemar Anton due to hamstring and groin injuries, respectively.

With Julian Ryerson, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck and Ramy Bensebaini shielding goalkeeper Gregor Kobe, Serhou Guirassy would be supported by Maximilian Beier, Julian Brandt and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in attack.

