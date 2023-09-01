Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Heidenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing draw against Bochum when they host Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Friday. Dortmund are currently sixth in the table after two rounds, but they will be looking to close the gap to the five teams above them including defending champions Bayern Munich who have all won the first two matches.

Heidenheim are new to the Bundesliga this season, and they have been tested in their first two games. They will be looking to cause an upset against Dortmund, but they will know that it will be a difficult task. Jonas Wind's brace led Wolfsburg to a win over Heidenheim in their season opener before a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Hoffenheim in their second league fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dortmund vs Heidenheim kick-off time

Date: September 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.30 pm EDT Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The game between Dortmund and Heidenheim will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Friday. Kick-off is at 2.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Dortmund vs Heidenheim online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

Both Felix Nmecha and Mats Hummels were taken off the field in Dortmund's recent draw against Bochum due to injuries. It's unlikely that either player will be fielded in the upcoming match.

These players add to an already significant list of unavailable athletes including Julian Ryerson, Thomas Meunier, Julien Duranville, and Giovanni Reyna.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi; Haller.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meyer, Lotka, Ostrzinski, Kobel Defenders: Sule, Coulibaly, Papadopoulos, Wolf, Bensebaini, Schlotterbeck Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Malen, Adeyemi, Haller, Hazard, Moukoko

Heidenheim team news

Heidenheim will be on the road without the services of Marnon Busch and Elidon Qenaj, who are sidelined with hip and knee issues, respectively. Aside from these absentees, Frank Schmidt has a complete roster at his disposal for selection.

Heidenheim predicted XI: Muller; Traore, Mainka, Siersleben, Fohrenbach; Dinkci, Maloney, Sessa, Thomalla, Beste; Kleindienst.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muller, Eicher, Tschernuth, Feller Defenders: Siersleben, Mainka, Fohrenbach, Traore, Jarju, Theuerkauf, Maloney Midfielders: Schoppner, Gimber, Sessa, Pick, Dovedan, Beck, Keller, Ramusovic, Janes, Beste Forwards: Dinkci, Schimmer, Kleindienst, Thomalla, Pieringer, Kuhlwetter

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2014 Heidenheim 3-4 Dortmund Friendly

