How to watch today's Bologna vs Torino Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bologna and Torino will kick off game week 25 of 2024-25 Serie A when the two sides meet at Stadio Renato Dell'Ara on Friday.

The hosts are eighth with 38 points from 23 games after their goalless draw with Lecce, while Torino are 11th with 28 points from 24 games following back-to-back 1-1 draws against Atalanta and Genoa.

Here. GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bologna vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Bologna and Torino will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Bologna vs Torino kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The Serie A match between Bologna and Torino will be played at Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Bologna, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, February 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

Winger Riccardo Orsolini is expected to be available for selection after recovering from a thigh injury, but Lewis Ferguson and Jens Odgaard remain sidelined with their respective injuries.

Santiago Castro is likely to get the nod ahead of Thijs Dallinga up front, while new signing Davide Calabria vies with Emil Holm and Lorenzo De Silvestri for a spot at right-back.

Torino team news

Recent acquisitions at the club, Eljif Elmas, Cristiano Biraghi and Cesare Casadei will be looking to garner minutes on Friday.

With Samuele Ricci facing a one-match ban and Adrien Tameze dealing with a muscular injury, Casadei could be handed his full debut in midfield.

Alieu Njie, Perr Schuurs and Duvan Zapata are ruled out by injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

