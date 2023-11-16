Bolivia vs Peru: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Bolivia and Peru, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolivia and Peru will be eyeing their first win in the South American World Cup Qualifiers when they lock horns in La Paz on Thursday.

Only a point separates the bottom two in the CONMEBOL group as the hosts are yet to get off the mark, while Peru haven't managed to pick another point since their goalless draw with Paraguay in matchday one of the qualifiers.

Bolivia vs Peru kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Hernando Siles Stadium

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Bolivia and Peru will be played at the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on November 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch Bolivia vs Peru online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+ in the US, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bolivia team news

Rodrigo Ramallo is set to join Marcelo Moreno in attack, with Jose Sagredo kept in charge of the backline alongside Luis Haguin.

Competition for places would see Hector Cuellar and Jairo Quinteros fight for a place in defense, while the likes of Henry Vaca, Leonel Justiniano and Ramiro Vaca compete to start in the middle.

Bolivia possible XI: Viscarra; Medina, Quinteros, Sagredo, Haquin, Fernandez; Villarroel, Justiniano, Bejarano; Ramallo, Moreno

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Viscarra, Cordano Defenders: Sagredo, Bejarano, Fernandez, Haquin, Quinteros, Medina, Cuellar, P. Vaca, Duran Midfielders: Justiniano, Ramallo, Bejarano, R. Vaca, Villarroel, H. Vaca, Arrascaita, Villamil, Chura, Terceros Forwards: Moreno, Algaranaz, Miranda, Cuellar, Reinoso

Peru team news

All hopes will rest mainly on Paulo Guerrero to score in Peru's qualifying campaign, supported by Andre Carrillo.

Renato Tapia is back from injury to partner Yoshimar Yotun in the middle.

The backline will rely on the experience of Carlos Zambrano and Luis Abram at center-back, with Luis Advincula and Miguel Trauco deployed as the two full-backs.

Peru possible XI: Gallese; Advincula, Zambrano, Abram, Trauco; Polo, Yotun, Tapia, Zanelatto; Carrillo; Guerrero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Caceda, Duarte, Romero Defenders: Adcincula, Trauco, Zambrano, Corzo, Abram, Callens, Lopez, Araujo, Sonne Midfielders: Yotun, Tapia, Aquino, Pena, Cartagena, Arias, Quispe, Tandazo Forwards: Guerrero, Carillo, Flores, Polo, Lapadula, Ormeno, Reyna, Grimaldo, Zanelatto, Succar

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 19, 2022 Peru 1-0 Bolivia International friendly November 11, 2021 Peru 3-0 Bolivia CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers October 10, 2021 Bolivia 1-0 Peru CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers June 18, 2019 Bolivia 1-3 Peru Copa America August 31, 2017 Peru 2-1 Bolivia CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

