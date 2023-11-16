Bolivia vs Peru: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bolivia and Peru will be eyeing their first win in the South American World Cup Qualifiers when they lock horns in La Paz on Thursday.
Only a point separates the bottom two in the CONMEBOL group as the hosts are yet to get off the mark, while Peru haven't managed to pick another point since their goalless draw with Paraguay in matchday one of the qualifiers.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Bolivia vs Peru kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 16, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Hernando Siles Stadium
The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Bolivia and Peru will be played at the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia.
It will kick off at 3 pm ET on November 16 in the United States (US).
How to watch Bolivia vs Peru online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+ in the US, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Bolivia team news
Rodrigo Ramallo is set to join Marcelo Moreno in attack, with Jose Sagredo kept in charge of the backline alongside Luis Haguin.
Competition for places would see Hector Cuellar and Jairo Quinteros fight for a place in defense, while the likes of Henry Vaca, Leonel Justiniano and Ramiro Vaca compete to start in the middle.
Bolivia possible XI: Viscarra; Medina, Quinteros, Sagredo, Haquin, Fernandez; Villarroel, Justiniano, Bejarano; Ramallo, Moreno
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lampe, Viscarra, Cordano
|Defenders:
|Sagredo, Bejarano, Fernandez, Haquin, Quinteros, Medina, Cuellar, P. Vaca, Duran
|Midfielders:
|Justiniano, Ramallo, Bejarano, R. Vaca, Villarroel, H. Vaca, Arrascaita, Villamil, Chura, Terceros
|Forwards:
|Moreno, Algaranaz, Miranda, Cuellar, Reinoso
Peru team news
All hopes will rest mainly on Paulo Guerrero to score in Peru's qualifying campaign, supported by Andre Carrillo.
Renato Tapia is back from injury to partner Yoshimar Yotun in the middle.
The backline will rely on the experience of Carlos Zambrano and Luis Abram at center-back, with Luis Advincula and Miguel Trauco deployed as the two full-backs.
Peru possible XI: Gallese; Advincula, Zambrano, Abram, Trauco; Polo, Yotun, Tapia, Zanelatto; Carrillo; Guerrero
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gallese, Caceda, Duarte, Romero
|Defenders:
|Adcincula, Trauco, Zambrano, Corzo, Abram, Callens, Lopez, Araujo, Sonne
|Midfielders:
|Yotun, Tapia, Aquino, Pena, Cartagena, Arias, Quispe, Tandazo
|Forwards:
|Guerrero, Carillo, Flores, Polo, Lapadula, Ormeno, Reyna, Grimaldo, Zanelatto, Succar
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 19, 2022
|Peru 1-0 Bolivia
|International friendly
|November 11, 2021
|Peru 3-0 Bolivia
|CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
|October 10, 2021
|Bolivia 1-0 Peru
|CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
|June 18, 2019
|Bolivia 1-3 Peru
|Copa America
|August 31, 2017
|Peru 2-1 Bolivia
|CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers