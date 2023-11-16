This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Bolivia vs Peru: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
team-logo
Estadio Hernando Siles
team-logo
WATCH ON FIFA+
Marcelo Moreno Bolivia 2023Getty Images
CONMEBOL World Cup QualifiersBoliviaPeruBolivia vs Peru

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Bolivia and Peru, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolivia and Peru will be eyeing their first win in the South American World Cup Qualifiers when they lock horns in La Paz on Thursday.

Only a point separates the bottom two in the CONMEBOL group as the hosts are yet to get off the mark, while Peru haven't managed to pick another point since their goalless draw with Paraguay in matchday one of the qualifiers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bolivia vs Peru kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 16, 2023
Kick-off time:3 pm ET
Venue:Hernando Siles Stadium

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Bolivia and Peru will be played at the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on November 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch Bolivia vs Peru online - TV channels & live streams

FIFA+Watch here

The game is available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+ in the US, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bolivia team news

Rodrigo Ramallo is set to join Marcelo Moreno in attack, with Jose Sagredo kept in charge of the backline alongside Luis Haguin.

Competition for places would see Hector Cuellar and Jairo Quinteros fight for a place in defense, while the likes of Henry Vaca, Leonel Justiniano and Ramiro Vaca compete to start in the middle.

Bolivia possible XI: Viscarra; Medina, Quinteros, Sagredo, Haquin, Fernandez; Villarroel, Justiniano, Bejarano; Ramallo, Moreno

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lampe, Viscarra, Cordano
Defenders:Sagredo, Bejarano, Fernandez, Haquin, Quinteros, Medina, Cuellar, P. Vaca, Duran
Midfielders:Justiniano, Ramallo, Bejarano, R. Vaca, Villarroel, H. Vaca, Arrascaita, Villamil, Chura, Terceros
Forwards:Moreno, Algaranaz, Miranda, Cuellar, Reinoso

Peru team news

All hopes will rest mainly on Paulo Guerrero to score in Peru's qualifying campaign, supported by Andre Carrillo.

Renato Tapia is back from injury to partner Yoshimar Yotun in the middle.

The backline will rely on the experience of Carlos Zambrano and Luis Abram at center-back, with Luis Advincula and Miguel Trauco deployed as the two full-backs.

Peru possible XI: Gallese; Advincula, Zambrano, Abram, Trauco; Polo, Yotun, Tapia, Zanelatto; Carrillo; Guerrero

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gallese, Caceda, Duarte, Romero
Defenders:Adcincula, Trauco, Zambrano, Corzo, Abram, Callens, Lopez, Araujo, Sonne
Midfielders:Yotun, Tapia, Aquino, Pena, Cartagena, Arias, Quispe, Tandazo
Forwards:Guerrero, Carillo, Flores, Polo, Lapadula, Ormeno, Reyna, Grimaldo, Zanelatto, Succar

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 19, 2022Peru 1-0 BoliviaInternational friendly
November 11, 2021Peru 3-0 BoliviaCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
October 10, 2021Bolivia 1-0 PeruCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
June 18, 2019Bolivia 1-3 PeruCopa America
August 31, 2017Peru 2-1 BoliviaCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Useful links