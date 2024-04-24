Bolivar vs Flamengo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Bolivar and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolivar will look to make it three straight wins when they host Flamengo in a Copa Libertadores group stage encounter on Wednesday night at Estadio Hernando Siles.

The Bolivian outfit have won both of their opening Copa Libertadores group stage games and are now sitting at the top of the Group E table with six points from three games. They will fancy themselves in this matchup, boasting a stunning 15-match unbeaten streak at home (W13).

Flamengo, meanwhile, are in second place with four points, having won and drawn one game apiece from their two group-stage outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bolivar vs Flamengo kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Harnando Siles

The Copa Libertadores game between Bolivar and Flamengo will take place on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Estadio Hernando Siles, in La Paz, Bolivia.

It will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT in the United States (US).

How to watch Bolivar vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bolivar team news

Yomar Rocha received a straight red in Bolivar's 3-2 victory over Millonarios in the last round. Barring any fresh injury issues, Bolivar manager Flavio Robatto appears likely to select almost a similar starting XI here.

Bolivar possible XI: Lampe; Rocha, Orihuela, Sagredo, J. Sagredo; Justiniano, Vaca, Saucedo; Savio, Da Costa, Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Desabato, Coronado, Mejia Defenders: Orihuela, Quinteros, Bentaberry, Sagredo, Rocha, Ordóñez, J. Sagredo, Paz, Rocha Rodriguez Midfielders: R. Vaca, H. Vaca, Saavedra, Saucedo, Justiniano, Uzeda, Herrera, Villaroel, Paz, Méndez Forwards: Sávio, Da Costa, Rodríguez, Algarañaz, Chávez, Vaca, Velasquez

Flamengo team news

Gabriel Barbosa (ban) will not play any part on Wednesday, as he continues to serve a two-year suspension following a doping fraud investigation. Winger Everton and Leo Pereira are not anticipated to feature in midweek.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Franca, Bruno, Ortiz, Vina; Hugo, Gerson; Araujo, De La Cruz, Henrique; Carlinhos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha, Nannetti Defenders: David Luiz, Ayrton Lucas, Matías Viña, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira, Guillermo Varela, Wesley França, Léo Ortiz, Cleiton Santana, Cabone, Ainoa Ricardo Silva Oliveira Midfielders: De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, Gerson, Everton, Nicolás de la Cruz, Erick Pulgar, Victor Hugo, Allan, Igor Jesus, Evertton, Wallace Yan de Souza Barreto, Caio Vinicius Garcia Guilhen, Luis Aucélio, Joao Marcos Garcia da Costa, Jean Carlos Da Silva Lima Forwards: Barbosa, Pedro, Gonçalves, Lorran, Carlinhos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/03/14 Bolívar 1-0 Flamengo CONMEBOL Libertadores 13/03/14 Flamengo 2-2 Bolívar CONMEBOL Libertadores

Useful links