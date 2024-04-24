Bolivar vs Flamengo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bolivar will look to make it three straight wins when they host Flamengo in a Copa Libertadores group stage encounter on Wednesday night at Estadio Hernando Siles.
The Bolivian outfit have won both of their opening Copa Libertadores group stage games and are now sitting at the top of the Group E table with six points from three games. They will fancy themselves in this matchup, boasting a stunning 15-match unbeaten streak at home (W13).
Flamengo, meanwhile, are in second place with four points, having won and drawn one game apiece from their two group-stage outings.
Bolivar vs Flamengo kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, April 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Harnando Siles
Team news & squads
Bolivar team news
Yomar Rocha received a straight red in Bolivar's 3-2 victory over Millonarios in the last round. Barring any fresh injury issues, Bolivar manager Flavio Robatto appears likely to select almost a similar starting XI here.
Bolivar possible XI: Lampe; Rocha, Orihuela, Sagredo, J. Sagredo; Justiniano, Vaca, Saucedo; Savio, Da Costa, Rodriguez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lampe, Desabato, Coronado, Mejia
|Defenders:
|Orihuela, Quinteros, Bentaberry, Sagredo, Rocha, Ordóñez, J. Sagredo, Paz, Rocha Rodriguez
|Midfielders:
|R. Vaca, H. Vaca, Saavedra, Saucedo, Justiniano, Uzeda, Herrera, Villaroel, Paz, Méndez
|Forwards:
|Sávio, Da Costa, Rodríguez, Algarañaz, Chávez, Vaca, Velasquez
Flamengo team news
Gabriel Barbosa (ban) will not play any part on Wednesday, as he continues to serve a two-year suspension following a doping fraud investigation. Winger Everton and Leo Pereira are not anticipated to feature in midweek.
Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Franca, Bruno, Ortiz, Vina; Hugo, Gerson; Araujo, De La Cruz, Henrique; Carlinhos
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rossi, Cunha, Nannetti
|Defenders:
|David Luiz, Ayrton Lucas, Matías Viña, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira, Guillermo Varela, Wesley França, Léo Ortiz, Cleiton Santana, Cabone, Ainoa Ricardo Silva Oliveira
|Midfielders:
|De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, Gerson, Everton, Nicolás de la Cruz, Erick Pulgar, Victor Hugo, Allan, Igor Jesus, Evertton, Wallace Yan de Souza Barreto, Caio Vinicius Garcia Guilhen, Luis Aucélio, Joao Marcos Garcia da Costa, Jean Carlos Da Silva Lima
|Forwards:
|Barbosa, Pedro, Gonçalves, Lorran, Carlinhos
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|20/03/14
|Bolívar 1-0 Flamengo
|CONMEBOL Libertadores
|13/03/14
|Flamengo 2-2 Bolívar
|CONMEBOL Libertadores