How to watch today's Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bochum and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

European hopefuls Borussia Dortmund are set to take on bottom-placed Bochum in Saturday's Bundesliga game at Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

After kicking off his reign as BVB boss with a 1-2 loss against Stuttgart, Niko Kovac picked up his first win as the Black and Yellow booked a 10th-placed finish in the league phase of the Champions League after beating Sporting Lisbon 3-0 on Tuesday.

The hosts will be looking to arrest a four-game winless run in the league after playing out a 1-1 draw with Holstein Kiel last time out.

How to watch Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Bochum and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Vonovia Ruhrstadion

The Bundesliga match between Bochum and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, February 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bochum team news

Defender Maximilian Wittek will be suspended on account of picking up his milestone yellow card in the Holstein Kiel draw, while the forward duo of Myron Boadu and Felix Passlack remain ruled out by injuries.

It could be a back three of Tim Oermann, Ivan Ordets and Bernardo once again, with Gerrit Holtmann and Samuel Bamba deployed on either flank, while Moritz Broschinski and Philipp Hofmann lead the line.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Full-back Julian Ryerson will miss out through suspension, while defender Ramy Bensebaini continues to nurse a muscle injury. So Yan Couto, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck and Daniel Svensson should continue as the back four.

With Felix Nmecha ruled out with a knee injury, Kovac is likely to push Emre Can alongside Pascal Gross in the middle.

In attack, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens will start behind centre-forward Serhou Guirassy.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

