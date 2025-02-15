+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
Vonovia Ruhrstadion
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BundesligaBochumBorussia DortmundBochum vs Borussia Dortmund

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bochum and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

European hopefuls Borussia Dortmund are set to take on bottom-placed Bochum in Saturday's Bundesliga game at Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

After kicking off his reign as BVB boss with a 1-2 loss against Stuttgart, Niko Kovac picked up his first win as the Black and Yellow booked a 10th-placed finish in the league phase of the Champions League after beating Sporting Lisbon 3-0 on Tuesday.

The hosts will be looking to arrest a four-game winless run in the league after playing out a 1-1 draw with Holstein Kiel last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Bochum and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Vonovia Ruhrstadion

The Bundesliga match between Bochum and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, February 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

BochumHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBVB
27
P. Drewes
14
T. Oermann
13
J. Medic
20
I. Ordets
6
I. Sissoko
19
M. Bero
17
T. Krauss
5
Bernardo
2
C. Gamboa
21
G. Holtmann
33
P. Hofmann
1
G. Kobel
3
W. Anton
23
E. Can
4
N. Schlotterbeck
24
D. Svensson
20
M. Sabitzer
27
K. Adeyemi
13
P. Gross
43
J. Gittens
10
J. Brandt
9
S. Guirassy

4-2-3-1

BVBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Dieter Hecking

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Niko Kovac

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bochum team news

Defender Maximilian Wittek will be suspended on account of picking up his milestone yellow card in the Holstein Kiel draw, while the forward duo of Myron Boadu and Felix Passlack remain ruled out by injuries.

It could be a back three of Tim Oermann, Ivan Ordets and Bernardo once again, with Gerrit Holtmann and Samuel Bamba deployed on either flank, while Moritz Broschinski and Philipp Hofmann lead the line.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Full-back Julian Ryerson will miss out through suspension, while defender Ramy Bensebaini continues to nurse a muscle injury. So Yan Couto, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck and Daniel Svensson should continue as the back four.

With Felix Nmecha ruled out with a knee injury, Kovac is likely to push Emre Can alongside Pascal Gross in the middle.

In attack, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens will start behind centre-forward Serhou Guirassy.

Form

BOC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOC

Last 5 matches

BVB

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

6

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

