How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Rosario Central, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors and Rosario Central will face off at Estadio Alberto Jose Armando in the opening game of game week eight of Liga Profesional on Friday.

While Boca are fourth in Zone A with 14 points after seven games, Canalla lead the standings table in Zone B with 17 points from as many matches.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Rosario Central will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central kick-off time

The Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Rosario Central will be played at Estadio Alberto Jose Armando in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Friday, February 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

The hosts will be without Cristian Lema, Ignacio Miramon, Jorge Figal, Sergio Romero and Tomas Belmonte due to injuries.

Coming off a Copa Libertadores exit after losing to Alianza Lima 5-4 on penalties on Tuesday, Boca boss Fernando Gago could revert to a similar lineup from the previous league game against Aldosivi.

Rosario Central team news

As for the visitors, forward Augustin Modica and defender Facundo Mallo remain sidelined with ACL and calf injuries, respectively.

With Juan Komar likely to continue in place of Mallo, Rosario Central manager Ariel Holan could name an unchanged lineup from last weekend's 1-0 league win over Sarmiento. So Ignacio Malcorra and Jaminton Campaz are expected to continue in support of Enzo Copetti in attack.

