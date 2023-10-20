This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Boca Juniors vs Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liga Profesional Argentina
Estadio Alberto José Armando
Boca Juniors Unión Copa de la Liga 2023Getty
How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors and Union will be desperate to record a win when they face off in the Liga Profesional Argentina at the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium on Friday.

Both teams have only managed two wins in their eight league games so far. The hosts are 11th whereas the visitors are eighth in the standings.

Boca Juniors are heading into the game on the back of a win on penalties against Talleres in a Copa Argentina fixture. Union will be chasing their fourth win in a row across all competitions, which should make this an interesting battle.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Union kick-off time

Date:October 20, 2023
Kick-off time:8.30 pm EDT
Venue:Alberto Jose Armando Stadium

The game between Sweden and Italy will be played at the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 8.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Union online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+, Fanatiz and Vix in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Edinson Cavani scored his third goal for Boca Juniors in their last outing, a 1-1 draw against Talleres. He is expected to be one of the first names on the team sheet once again.

In the game before that, a defeat against Belgrano, it was Miguel Merential who scored a brace. The hosts will hope to name a strong lineup, as they have no fresh injury concerns to deal with.

Boca Juniors predicted XI: S. Romero; Advincula, Figal, Valentini, Fabra; Medina, Campuzano, E. Fernandez, Janson; Benedetto, Cavani.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:S. Romero, Brey, Garcia
Defenders:Figal, Valdez, Rojo, Valentini, Genez, Di Lollo, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Sarachi, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Blondel, Weigandt, Advincula
Midfielders:Varela, E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, Payero, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Saralegui, O. Romero, Bullaude, Taborda, Cortes, Carrasco, Jansen, Villa
Forwards:Cavani, Vazquez, Merentiel, Benedetto, Aguirre, Zeballos, Briasco, Langoni

Union team news

There are no fresh injury concerns to deal with for Union ahead of their clash against Boca Juniors.

Jeronimo Domina and Javier Morales will hope to combine in the final third to come. up with goals. After three league games without a single goal, Nicolas Orsini broke the duck for his team in the 1-0 win over Sarmiento in their last league outing.

Union predicted XI: Campisi; Corvalan, Pardo, Vera, Paz, Roldan, Zenon, Mosqueira, Luna Diale, Domina, Morales.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:González, Meuli, Campisi
Defenders:Calderón, Corvalán, Morales, Piris, Franzotti, Gerometta, Vera, Del Blanco, O'Neill, Profini, Ludueña, Paz
Midfielders:Roldán, Zenón, Tanda, Mosqueira, Comas, Verde, Banega, Moyano, Venetucci
Forwards:Diale, Morales, González, Meynier, Dómina, Juárez, Orsini

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
July 07, 2023Unión 0 - 0 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina
June 25, 2022Boca Juniors 1 - 2 UniónLiga Profesional Argentina
July 17, 2021Unión 1 - 1 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina
April 12, 2021Unión 1 - 0 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina
November 25, 2019Boca Juniors 2 - 0 UniónLiga Profesional Argentina

