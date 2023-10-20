Boca Juniors vs Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors and Union will be desperate to record a win when they face off in the Liga Profesional Argentina at the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium on Friday.

Both teams have only managed two wins in their eight league games so far. The hosts are 11th whereas the visitors are eighth in the standings.

Boca Juniors are heading into the game on the back of a win on penalties against Talleres in a Copa Argentina fixture. Union will be chasing their fourth win in a row across all competitions, which should make this an interesting battle.

Boca Juniors vs Union kick-off time

Date: October 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm EDT Venue: Alberto Jose Armando Stadium

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Union online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+, Fanatiz and Vix in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Edinson Cavani scored his third goal for Boca Juniors in their last outing, a 1-1 draw against Talleres. He is expected to be one of the first names on the team sheet once again.

In the game before that, a defeat against Belgrano, it was Miguel Merential who scored a brace. The hosts will hope to name a strong lineup, as they have no fresh injury concerns to deal with.

Boca Juniors predicted XI: S. Romero; Advincula, Figal, Valentini, Fabra; Medina, Campuzano, E. Fernandez, Janson; Benedetto, Cavani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: S. Romero, Brey, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdez, Rojo, Valentini, Genez, Di Lollo, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Sarachi, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Blondel, Weigandt, Advincula Midfielders: Varela, E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, Payero, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Saralegui, O. Romero, Bullaude, Taborda, Cortes, Carrasco, Jansen, Villa Forwards: Cavani, Vazquez, Merentiel, Benedetto, Aguirre, Zeballos, Briasco, Langoni

Union team news

There are no fresh injury concerns to deal with for Union ahead of their clash against Boca Juniors.

Jeronimo Domina and Javier Morales will hope to combine in the final third to come. up with goals. After three league games without a single goal, Nicolas Orsini broke the duck for his team in the 1-0 win over Sarmiento in their last league outing.

Union predicted XI: Campisi; Corvalan, Pardo, Vera, Paz, Roldan, Zenon, Mosqueira, Luna Diale, Domina, Morales.

Position Players Goalkeepers: González, Meuli, Campisi Defenders: Calderón, Corvalán, Morales, Piris, Franzotti, Gerometta, Vera, Del Blanco, O'Neill, Profini, Ludueña, Paz Midfielders: Roldán, Zenón, Tanda, Mosqueira, Comas, Verde, Banega, Moyano, Venetucci Forwards: Diale, Morales, González, Meynier, Dómina, Juárez, Orsini

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 07, 2023 Unión 0 - 0 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina June 25, 2022 Boca Juniors 1 - 2 Unión Liga Profesional Argentina July 17, 2021 Unión 1 - 1 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina April 12, 2021 Unión 1 - 0 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina November 25, 2019 Boca Juniors 2 - 0 Unión Liga Profesional Argentina

