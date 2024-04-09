Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Boca Juniors and Sportivo Trinidense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will take on Sportivo Trinidense in the second matchday of the Copa Sudamericana group stage at La Bombonera on Tuesday. After the first round of games, Boca Juniors are second in Group D whereas Trinidense are at the bottom.

Edinson Cavani and co. were held by Nacional Potosi in the first fixture of Group D and having lost vital points in the opening game, the team will be hungry for three points. Trinidense will be desperate a fourth defeat in a row across all competitions.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense kick-off time

Date: April 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: La Bombonera

The match will be played at La Bombonera on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will have to deal with the absence of several key players. Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, Exequiel Zeballos and Lucas Blondel are unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Brey; Advincula, Lema, Rojo, Blanco; Figal, E. Fernandez, K. Zenon; Medina; Langoni, Cavani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brey, García Defenders: Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Valentini, Blanco, Saracchi, Anselmino, Figal, Lema Midfielders: Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Zenón, Fernández, Ramírez, Benitez Forwards: Cavani, Benedetto, Merentiel, Langoni, Janson, Taborda, Briasco

Sportivo Trinidense team news

Sportivo Trinidense have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their second group fixture.

Sportivo Trinidense predicted XI: Samudio, Benítez, Vera, Flores, Riveros, Mendoza, Salcedo, Rayer, Andrada, Giménez, Sinisterra.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Quiñónez, Samudio, Rodas Defenders: Flores, Ordóñez, Villalba, Vera, Benítez, Mencia, Ruiz Díaz, Dávalos, de la Cruz Midfielders: Mendoza, Alonso, Dávalos, Mercado, Salcedo, Jara, Martínez, Riveros, Rayer, Román, Delvalle, Machuca, Arce Forwards: Andrada, Bonetto, Sinisterra, López, Romero, Pereira, Sosa, Giménez, Borja

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever match between Trinidense and Boca Juniors.

