Boca Juniors vs San Lorenzo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will take on San Lorenzo in a Liga Profesional Argentina fixture at La Bombonera on Saturday.

These two teams are separated by just a point in the standings. Boca Juniors are seventh in the standings, seven points behind league leaders Lanus. They will be looking to pick up their third win in a row following wins against Racing Club and Central Norte in their two previous fixtures. San Lorenzo will also be looking to make it three wins in a row but they will find it difficult to challenge Boca Juniors away from home.

Boca Juniors vs San Lorenzo kick-off time

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: La Bombonera

The match will be played at La Bombonera on Saturday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs San Lorenzo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fanatiz and CBS in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will have to deal with the absence of several key players, including former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero (heel), alongside Pol Fernandez (ankle) and Ezequiel Fernández (hamstring).

They will also be without Exequiel Zeballos (ACL) who has already been ruled out for the entire season.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Garcia; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Ramirez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Merentiel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brey, García Defenders Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema Midfielders: Medina, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Ramírez Forwards: Cavani, Benedetto, Merentiel, Langoni, Zenón, Janson, Briasco

San Lorenzo team news

San Lorenzo will have to deal with the absence of winger Ezequiel Cerutti as he is yet to recover from his ACL injury.

They have an otherwise ready squad who will need to be at their best to challenge Boca Juniors away from home.

San Lorenzo predicted XI: Altamirano; Lujan, Romana, Campi, Braida; Irala; Giay, Barrios; Bareiro, Ferreria, Leguizamon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Altamirano, Gomez Defenders: Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana, Giay, Braida, Lujan, Campi, Hernandez, James, Arias Midfielders: Insaurralde, RemedI, Ferreira, Tapia, Porra, Perruzzi, Irala Forwards: Barrios, Medina, Hernandez, Cuello, Bareiro, Tarragona, Leguizamón

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/11/23 San Lorenzo 1 - 1 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 13/04/23 San Lorenzo 1 - 0 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 10/07/22 San Lorenzo 2 - 1 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 26/01/22 Boca Juniors 1 - 0 San Lorenzo Torneos de Verano 28/07/21 Boca Juniors 0 - 2 San Lorenzo Liga Profesional Argentina

