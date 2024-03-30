This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cavani Boca JuniorsGetty
Copa de la Liga Profesional
team-logo
team-logo
watch with free 7-day trial on paramount+
GOAL

Boca Juniors vs San Lorenzo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Copa de la Liga ProfesionalBoca JuniorsBoca Juniors vs San LorenzoSan Lorenzo

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will take on San Lorenzo in a Liga Profesional Argentina fixture at La Bombonera on Saturday.

These two teams are separated by just a point in the standings. Boca Juniors are seventh in the standings, seven points behind league leaders Lanus. They will be looking to pick up their third win in a row following wins against Racing Club and Central Norte in their two previous fixtures. San Lorenzo will also be looking to make it three wins in a row but they will find it difficult to challenge Boca Juniors away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs San Lorenzo kick-off time

Date:March 30, 2024
Kick-off time:4 pm ET
Venue:La Bombonera

The match will be played at La Bombonera on Saturday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs San Lorenzo online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
FanatizWatch here
CBS Golazo NetworkWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fanatiz and CBS in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will have to deal with the absence of several key players, including former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero (heel), alongside Pol Fernandez (ankle) and Ezequiel Fernández (hamstring).

They will also be without Exequiel Zeballos (ACL) who has already been ruled out for the entire season.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Garcia; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Ramirez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Merentiel.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Brey, García
DefendersAdvíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema
Midfielders:Medina, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Ramírez
Forwards:Cavani, Benedetto, Merentiel, Langoni, Zenón, Janson, Briasco

San Lorenzo team news

San Lorenzo will have to deal with the absence of winger Ezequiel Cerutti as he is yet to recover from his ACL injury.

They have an otherwise ready squad who will need to be at their best to challenge Boca Juniors away from home.

San Lorenzo predicted XI: Altamirano; Lujan, Romana, Campi, Braida; Irala; Giay, Barrios; Bareiro, Ferreria, Leguizamon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Altamirano, Gomez
Defenders:Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana, Giay, Braida, Lujan, Campi, Hernandez, James, Arias
Midfielders:Insaurralde, RemedI, Ferreira, Tapia, Porra, Perruzzi, Irala
Forwards:Barrios, Medina, Hernandez, Cuello, Bareiro, Tarragona, Leguizamón

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
09/11/23San Lorenzo 1 - 1 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina
13/04/23San Lorenzo 1 - 0 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina
10/07/22San Lorenzo 2 - 1 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina
26/01/22Boca Juniors 1 - 0 San LorenzoTorneos de Verano
28/07/21Boca Juniors 0 - 2 San LorenzoLiga Profesional Argentina

Useful links

Advertisement