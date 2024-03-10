This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa de la Liga Profesional
Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Racing Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will take on Racing Club in the Liga Profesional Argentina at La Bombonera on Sunday. These two teams are separated by just a point after nine matches and will be up against each other to pick up a win and move up the standings.

Boca Juniors have two wins and two defeats in their last five matches and will be looking to gain consistency with their performances. They will want to beat their rivals who have also struggled to pick up back-to-back wins. Racing Club have managed to win just one out of their last four fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club kick-off time

Date:March 10, 2024
Kick-off time:8.30 pm ET
Venue:La Bombonera

The match will be played at La Bombonera on Sunday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo and Fanatiz in the US. Match highlights will be available after the game on these platforms and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will have to deal with the absence of former Manchester United defender Marcus Rojo as he has been injured since November.

Pol Fernandez will also miss the game due to an ankle problem

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Fernandez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Miguel Merentiel.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Romero, Brey, García
Defenders:Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema
Midfielders:Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez
Forwards:Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Zenón, Janson, Briasco

Racing Club team news

Racing Club will be without the services of Marco Di Cesare (muscle) and Fernando Prado (cruciate ligament injury) due to injuries.

The hosts will depend upon Adrian Martinez for goals, as the Argentinian has been in fine form in the final third.

Racing Club predicted XI: Arias; Sosa, Basso, Rubio; Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; Martinez, Salas.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Arias, Cambeses
Defenders:Sosa, Basso, Rubio, Conti, Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Pillud
Midfielders:Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas, Miranda, Vera
Forwards:Quintero, Martinez, Salas, Gonzalez, Urzi, Degregorio, Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
11/03/24Boca Juniors vs. Racing ClubLiga Profesional Argentina
25/10/23Racing Club 2 - 1 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina
31/08/23Racing Club 0 - 0 (P) Boca JuniorsCopa Libertadores
24/08/23Boca Juniors 0 - 0 Racing ClubCopa Libertadores
30/04/23Boca Juniors 3 - 1 Racing ClubLiga Profesional Argentina

Useful links

