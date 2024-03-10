Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Racing Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will take on Racing Club in the Liga Profesional Argentina at La Bombonera on Sunday. These two teams are separated by just a point after nine matches and will be up against each other to pick up a win and move up the standings.

Boca Juniors have two wins and two defeats in their last five matches and will be looking to gain consistency with their performances. They will want to beat their rivals who have also struggled to pick up back-to-back wins. Racing Club have managed to win just one out of their last four fixtures.

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club kick-off time

Date: March 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: La Bombonera

The match will be played at La Bombonera on Sunday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo and Fanatiz in the US. Match highlights will be available after the game on these platforms and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will have to deal with the absence of former Manchester United defender Marcus Rojo as he has been injured since November.

Pol Fernandez will also miss the game due to an ankle problem

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Fernandez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Miguel Merentiel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, García Defenders: Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema Midfielders: Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez Forwards: Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Zenón, Janson, Briasco

Racing Club team news

Racing Club will be without the services of Marco Di Cesare (muscle) and Fernando Prado (cruciate ligament injury) due to injuries.

The hosts will depend upon Adrian Martinez for goals, as the Argentinian has been in fine form in the final third.

Racing Club predicted XI: Arias; Sosa, Basso, Rubio; Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; Martinez, Salas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arias, Cambeses Defenders: Sosa, Basso, Rubio, Conti, Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Pillud Midfielders: Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas, Miranda, Vera Forwards: Quintero, Martinez, Salas, Gonzalez, Urzi, Degregorio, Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/03/24 Boca Juniors vs. Racing Club Liga Profesional Argentina 25/10/23 Racing Club 2 - 1 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 31/08/23 Racing Club 0 - 0 (P) Boca Juniors Copa Libertadores 24/08/23 Boca Juniors 0 - 0 Racing Club Copa Libertadores 30/04/23 Boca Juniors 3 - 1 Racing Club Liga Profesional Argentina

