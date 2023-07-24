Boca Juniors vs Newell's: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and NOB, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will welcome Newell's Old Boys to La Bombonera on Tuesday, looking to extend their six-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

The hosts have continued to show signs of progress in recent weeks as they extended their Copa Argentina journey with an impressive 2-1 win away at Barracas Central in the Round of 32 last time out.

There's a feeling that the reigning Argentina champions are on the right track under boss Jorge Almiron after a dismal start to the season that currently sees them languish at ninth in the league table.

Currently riding hot on a six-game unbeaten run, which featured five victories, they will strive for another positive result against Newell's in front of their own fans here.

As for the visitors, Newell’s Old Boys claimed a morale-boosting 2-0 victory away at Independiente earlier in the month, but have since continued to struggle with their consistency.

They have lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions, but have also won only once in the same period, with playing out too many draws holding back Gabriel Heinze's side's progression in the table.

They put in a toothless performance at home against Atletico Tucuman last time out, producing 0-0 draw. The visitors will need to produce a much-improved performance here if they are to come away with any points from the jam-packed and raucous La Bombonera.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Newell's kick-off time

Date: July 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm EDT/ 4:45 pm PT Venue: Alberto Jose Armando Stadium

The Liga Profesional game between Boca Juniors and Newell's Old Boys is scheduled for July 24, 2023, at the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium in La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina. It will kick off at 7:45 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Boca Juniors vs NOB online - TV channels & live streams

The game can be watched on Paramount+ on TV and can be streamed on Fanatiz and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Junior's lengthy injury list appears to be shrinking in recent weeks, with Ezequiel Fernandez returning to the fold. Gonzalo Morales, Luca Langoni, and Marcos Rojo remain long-term absentees, though.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero will start in goal at La Bombonera. 22-year-old Alan Varela could also make his full return here in the engine room.

With three goals in his last five appearances across all competitions, Miguel Merentiel should partner attacking talisman Dario Benedetto in the final third.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Weigandt, Figal, Valentini, Fabra; G. Fernandez, Varela, E. Fernandez; Medina; Merentiel, Benedetto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: S. Romero, Brey, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdez, Valentini, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Weigandt, Advincula Midfielders: Varela, E. Fernandez, Rolon, Medina, Payero, G. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, O. Romero, Cortes, Carrasco, Briasco, Campuzano Forwards: Merentiel, Vazquez, Hurtado, Benedetto, Orsini, Morales, Aguirre

Newell's team news

Newell’s Old Boys will once again be without the services of Marco Campagnaro, Justo Giani, Ivan Gomez, Francisco Gonzalez, Ramiro Sordo, and Fabian Angel through respective injury issues.

Although veteran striker Jorge Recalde might have been misfiring lately, without a goal in his last four straight league outings, he should spearhead the visitor's attack, having already bagged 6 goals this season.

Newell's possible XI: Hoyos; Mosquera, Ortiz, Velazquez, Martino; P. Perez, Portillo, Sforza; J. Perez, Recalde, Aguirre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hoyos, Barlasina Defenders: Mosquera, Mendez, Pitton, Mansilla, Martino, Vangioni, Velazquez, Ortiz Midfielders: P. Perez, Sforza, Portillo, Ferreira, Sotelo, Montenegro, Balzi Forwards: Reasso, Aguirre, Rossi, Tica, Recalde, Contrera, J. Perez

Head-to-Head Record

The recent head-to-head record is in favor of Boca Juniors, who have been victorious on three of the last five meetings, while Newell's Old Boys have won just once. However, Newell’s Old Boys did pick up a 2-0 victory when two sides last met back in October at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa.

Date Match Competition 17/10/22 Newell's 2-0 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 1/12/21 Boca Juniors 0-0 Newell's Liga Profesional Argentina 22/2/21 Newell's 0-1 Boca Juniors Copa de la Liga Profesional 30/11/20 Boca Juniors 2-0 Newell's Copa de la Liga Profesional 9/11/20 Newell's 0-2 Boca Juniors Copa de la Liga Profesional

