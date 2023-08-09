Boca Juniors vs Nacional: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Boca Juniors and Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will take on Nacional in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round-of-16 at La Bombonera on Wednesday. The two teams are tied 0-0 after the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round of 16 match, and the winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals.

Boca Juniors are on an unbeaten run that has now lasted nine matches and will confident of progression into the quarter-final. Nacional are the 2022 Uruguayan Clausura winners, and they are always a tough team to beat.

This match is sure to be a close one, and it could go either way. It will be a great opportunity for both teams to show why they are contenders to win the Copa Libertadores. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Nacional kick-off time

Date: August 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm EDT Venue: La Bombonera

The game between Boca Juniors and Nacional will be played at La Bombonera on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 8pm BST for fans in the US.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Nacional online - TV channels & live streams

The Boca Juniors vs Nacional fixture will be shown live on Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

On the defensive front, it seems improbable that Boca Juniors will make any changes, given their recent remarkable performances. The back four is poised to remain unaltered.

New signing Edinson Cavani is great addition, enhancing the team with his wealth of experience and skill. He is set to the lead the line against Nacional.

Boca Juniors predicted XI: Romero; Weigandt, Vigal, Valentini, Barco; Medina, Varela, Fernandez; Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdez, Valentini, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Weigandt, Advincula Midfielders: Varela, E. Fernandez, Rolon, Medina, Payero, G. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, O. Romero, Cortes, Carrasco, Briasco, Campuzano Forwards: Cavani, Merentiel, Vazquez, Hurtado, Benedetto, Orsini, Morales, Aguirre

Nacional team news

Nacional is anticipated to maintain their four-man defensive formation at present, a strategic choice that has demonstrated its significance and should contribute to their resilience in preventing opposition breakthroughs.

Thiago Helguera might present an alternative for the visiting team on this occasion, as his youthful dynamism in the central midfield could potentially be a game-changer.

Nacional predicted XI: Rochet; Lozano, Polenta, Noguera, Candido; Y Rodriguez, D Rodriguez; Fagundez, Zabala, Pereiro; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Ichazo, Machado Defenders: Lozano, Polenta, Noguera, Candido, Perg, Velazquez, Lozano Midfielders: Y Rodriguez, D Rodriguez, Chagas, Montiel, Cartagena, Morales, Pereiro, Monzeglio Forwards: Ramirez, Martinez, Trezza, Zabala, Fagundez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Nacional 0-0 Boca Juniors Copa Libertadores July 2017 Boca Juniors 1-1 Nacional Friendly May 2016 Boca Juniors 1-1 Nacional Copa Libertadores May 2016 Nacional 1-1 Boca Juniors Copa Libertadores July 2014 Nacional 0-1 Boca Juniors Friendly

Useful links