Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will take on Estudiantes in the Copa Argentina semi-final at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Wednesday. These two teams are separated by just a point in the league standings and fans can expect a closely-fought affair in the penultimate round of the Cup tournament.

Boca Juniors beat Talleres on penalties in the quarter-final to book their place in the semis. Estudiantes recorded a much more comfortable 2-0 win over Huracan to ensure their progression and also have better recent form heading into the crucial game. For Boca Juniors, it is concerning that they have just one win in their last five matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes kick-off time

Date: November 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.10pm ET Venue: Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium

The game between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 7.10am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors' lineup is expected to undergo at least three changes for the match in Córdoba.

Marcos Rojo and Ezequiel Fernández are set to rejoin the team following their recovery from muscle injuries but Edinson Cavani, who is nursing an injury, will have to be replaced by Lucas Janson.

Frank Fabra won't be able to participate due to a knee injury, but Luis Advíncula is expected to be included in the starting lineup after being released from the Peru national team.

Boca Juniors predicted XI: Romero, Advíncula, Figal, Rojo, Saracchi, Medina, P. Fernández,E. Fernández, Barco, Merentiel, Janson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Garcia Defenders: Gigal, Valentini, Rojo, Valdez, Roncaglia, Barco, Saracchi, Fabra, Blondel, Weigandt, Advincula Midfielders: E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Gonzalez, Bullaude, Taborda Forwards: Janson, Langoni, Briasco, Merentiel, Cavani, Benedetto

Estudiantes team news

Estudiantes' centre-back duo of Luciano Lollo and Federico Fernandez missed the clash against Boca Juniors last month - while Fernandez has recovered and made a return to the squad, Lollo's return is only expected in December.

Pablo Piatti is the only other absentee for the visitors as he's nursing a cruciate ligament tear.

Estudiantes predicted XI: Andujar; Godoy, Nlunez, Romero, Benedetti; Ascacibar, Rodriguez; Zuqui, Rollheiser, Sosa, Boselli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andujar, Sappa, Iacovich Defenders: Nunez, Romero, Guasone, Munoz, Benedetti, Godoy, Mancuso Midfielders: Ascacibar, Rodriguez, Pineiro, Zuqui, Sosa, Atum, Veron, Zapiola, Altamirano, Manyoma, Palavecino Forwards: Rollheiser, Godoy, Mendez, Carrillo, Boselli

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Boca Juniors 0 - 0 Estudiantes Liga Profesional Argentina April 2023 Boca Juniors 0 - 1 Estudiantes Liga Profesional Argentina July 2022 Boca Juniors 3 - 1 Estudiantes Liga Profesional Argentina March 2022 Estudiantes 0 - 1 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina August 2021 Estudiantes 1 - 0 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina

