Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Central Cordoba de Santiago, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will take on Central Cordoba in the Liga Professional Argentina at the Bombonera Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have won just one out of their first four matches of the league campaign so far and will be looking to add more wins to climb up the table.

Boca have gotten off to an unbeaten start but three of their four outings have ended in draws. They will be looking to take that extra step and grab their second win of the season in this mid-week fixture. Cordoba, on the other hand, will be even more desperate for a good result. They began the season with three defeats in a row, a run that they ended with a win over Sarmiento in their most recent outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba de Santiago kick-off time

Date: February 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.15 pm ET Venue: Bombonera Stadium

The match will be played at the Bombonera Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 5.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba de Santiago online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, fubo and Fanatiz in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will continue to be without key players Marcos Rojo and Edinson Cavani who are ruled out of the fixture due to injuries.

In Cavani's absence, Miguel Merentiel has stepped up for the team and has scored two goals in the first four league matches.

Exequiel Zeballos is also out injured for the remainder of the campaign.

Boca Juniors predicted XI: Romero; Blondel, Lema, Figal, Blanco; Advincula, P. Fernandez, Benitez, Zenon; Merentiel, Benedetto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Garciaq Defenders: Blondel, Lema, Figal, Blanco, Di Lollo, Fabra, Saracchi, Weigandt, Advincula, Zenon Midfielders: Campuzano, P. Fernandez, Benitez, Saralegui, Ramirez, Bullaude Forwards: Merentiel, Benedetto, Janson, Briasco, Langoni

Central Cordoba team news

The visitors have no fresh injury concerns to report ahead of their big game against the favourites to win, Boca Juniors. It will be an uphill task and they will be desperate to avoid a fourth defeat of the season in just their fifth league game.

Cordoba predicted XI: Monetti, Paredes, Calcaterra, Insaurralde, Díaz, Gho, Godoy, Mauri, Quiroga, López, Morales.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Monetti Defenders: Paredes, Calcaterra, Insaurralde, Diaz, Vallejos Midfielders: Gho, Godoy, Mauri, Quiroga, Perez, Monaco, Fontana Forwards: Lopez, Morales, Ferreyra

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/09/23 Central Córdoba 0 - 3 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 06/02/23 Boca Juniors 0 - 0 Central Córdoba Liga Profesional Argentina 13/06/22 Central Córdoba 1 - 0 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 24/04/22 Central Córdoba 1 - 2 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 12/12/21 Boca Juniors 8 - 1 Central Córdoba Liga Profesional Argentina

Useful links