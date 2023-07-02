Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Sarmiento, as well as kick-off time and team news

Fresh off the back of topping their Copa Libertadores group with an emphatic win over Monagas, Boca Juniors are back in Argentine Primera Division action as they take on Sarmiento at La Bombonera on Sunday night, with both sides locked on equal points in the league table.

The reigning Argentina champions rounded off an excellent Copa Libertadores group-stage campaign on Thursday as they made lightwork of Venezuelan outfit Monagas on home turf, recording a comprehensive 4-0 victory thanks to goals Marcelo Weigandt, Valentin Barco and a second-half double from substitute Luis Vazquez.

Indeed, Jorge Almiron's side topped the group with a five-point lead over the runner-up, Deportivo Pereira, and will now be participating in the Copa Libertadores knockout rounds for the sixth time in a row.

Now, Boca Juniors turn their focus to the domestic front, where they have struggled to get going since the start of the season and are currently languishing as low as 14th in the standings. They are also on a three-match winless streak (D1, L2).

Sarmiento, meanwhile, will be looking for back-to-back wins after tasting their first league win in the past five attempts as they dismantled 21st-place Atletico Tucuman 4-1 last time out.

Currently sitting 13th in the table and one place above their more prestigious opponents, the visitors have also been tough to break down defensively, and have lost only one of their last five matches, bagging three draws and winning once in that period.

Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento kick-off time

Date: July 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Alberto Jose Armando Stadium

The Liga Profesional Argentina game between Boca Juniors and Sarmiento is scheduled for July 2, 2023, at the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium, also known as La Bombonera in La Boca, Buenos Aires. It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET in the United States.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and available to stream live online through Fanatiz and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Head coach Jorge Almiron will be pleased with his side's performance in Copa Libertadores last time out and will be hoping that it becomes a catalyst for the rest of their season.

Almiron will have to continue to make things work tactically without several key players as the likes of Luca Langoni (muscle), Luis Advincula (knee) and ex-Manchester United full-back Marcos Rojo (muscle) are all ruled out for this one due to respective injury issues.

Long-term absentees Gonzalo Morales (hamstring), and Exequiel Zeballos (knee) also continue their spell on the sidelines, although Marcelo Weigandt will be back from suspension here.

Defender Bruno Valdez was handed marching orders in Thursday's Copa Libertadores success over Monagas, but could still keep his place in the playing XI because his continental ban is not applicable in domestic competitions.

Almiron could reshuffle the pack up front. Vazquez performed admirably in his cameo last time out and could be given the opportunity to impress here from the get-go, while Oscar Romero and Dario Benedetto could also make a comeback to the starting lineup.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Weigandt, Valdez, Figal, Barco; Medina, Varela, Payero; O. Romero, Benedetto, Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: S. Romero, Garcia Defenders: Weigandt, Roncaglia, Figal, V. Barco, Valdez, Sandez Midfielders: G. Fernandez, Varela, Medina, O. Romero, Gonzalez, Rolon Forwards: Vazquez, Benedetto, Merentiel, Orsini

Sarmiento team news

Sarmiento will be without the services of Argentine duo of Federico Paradela (ligament rupture) and Yair Arismendi (ligament rupture). Italian midfielder Jose Mauri (ligament rupture) is making good progress in his recovery, but is still some weeks away from hitting the grass with the first-team.

Apart from the aforementioned long-term injuries, Israel Damonte has no fresh injury concerns, and will have almost a full available contingent to choose from, with Guido Mainero set to return from suspension.

Sarmiento possible XI: Meza; Garcia, Insaurralde, Sbuttoni; Bettini, Rosso, Mendez, Quiroga, Diaz; Gondou, Melano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meza, Devecchi Defenders: Garcia, Insaurralde, Sbuttoni, Bettini, Rosso, Quiroga, Diaz, Cougo, Hernandez, Garnier, Quinteros Midfielders: Mendez, Gabutti, Monaco, Mancilla, Gho Forwards: Gondou, Melano, Gallardo, Kaprof, Azcurra, Gerzel

Head-to-Head Record

It is evident that Boca Juniors have an overwhelming winning record in this fixture, as Sarmiento have not won a single game between these two sides since 2015.

Date Match Competition 13/10/22 Sarmiento 0-1 Boca Juniors Argentina Primera Division 21/11/21 Boca Juniors 2-0 Sarmiento Argentina Primera Division 1/3/21 Boca Juniors 1-1 Sarmiento Copa Argentina 17/10/16 Boca Juniors 2-0 Sarmiento Argentina Primera Division 13/7/15 Boca Juniors 1-0 Sarmiento Argentina Primera Division

