Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Superclasico

Boca Juniors will look to make the best of playing at home against River Plate at the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium in Sunday's Liga Profesional Argentina encounter.
A whole 17 points separates the hosts and the current leaders ahead of the Superclasico with both sides restricted to 1-1 draws in their last respective league ties.
Coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Palmeiras in the CONMEBOL Libertadores, the Blue and Gold were held by Lanus in their previous fixture in the domestic circuit.
Whereas Banfield snapped River's three game winning run the last time out for the latter.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Boca Juniors vs River Plate kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 1, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|1 pm ET
|Venue:
|Alberto Jose Armando Stadium
The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and River Plate will be played at Alberto Jose Armando Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
It will kick off at 1 pm ET on October 1 in the United States (US).
How to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Boca Juniors team news
Argentine attacker Luca Langoni is unavailable for selection due to a muscle injury.
Boca boss Jorge Almiron is expected to revert back to the side that drew against Lanuz. So Edinson Cavani should lead the line of attack alongside Exequiel Zeballos and Lucas Janson, with Nicolas Figal and Marcos Rojo as the two center-backs.
Boca Juniors possible XI: S. Romero; Weigandt, Figal, Rojo, Fabra; G. Fernandez, E. Fernandez, Barco; Zeballos, Cavani, Janson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|S. Romero, Brey, Garcia
|Defenders:
|Figal, Valdez, Rojo, Valentini, Genez, Di Lollo, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Sarachi, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Blondel, Weigandt, Advincula
|Midfielders:
|Varela, E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, Payero, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Saralegui, O. Romero, Bullaude, Taborda, Cortes, Carrasco, Jansen, Villa
|Forwards:
|Cavani, Vazquez, Merentiel, Benedetto, Aguirre, Zeballos, Briasco
River Plate team news
Center-back Jonatan Maidana is ruled out through injury.
The Stripe boss Enzo Francescoli would not be expected to make many changes from the side that drew against Banfield draw.
Andres Herrera may replace Santiago Simon at right-back, with Matias Kranevitter and Nicolas de la Cruz to partner Nacho Fernandez in the middle, while Pablo Solari and Solomon Rondon feature in attack.
River Plate possible XI: Armani; Simon, P. Diaz, Funes Mori, E. Diaz; Kranevitter; Fernandez, Lanzini, Barco; Solari, Rondon
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino
|Defenders:
|P. Diaz, Mammana, D. Martinez, Funes Mori, Gonzalez Pirez, Boselli, E. Diaz, Gomez, Casco, Herrera
|Midfielders:
|Kranevitter, Zuculini, Perez, De la Cruz, Aliendro, P. Martinez, Lanzini, Palavecino, Fernandez, Barco, Simon
|Forwards:
|Borja, Colidio, Rondon, Suarez, Echeverri, Solari
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 7, 2023
|River Plate 1-0 Boca Juniors
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|Sep 11, 2022
|Boca Juniors 1-0 River Plate
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|Mar 20, 2022
|River Plate 0-1 Boca Juniors
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|Oct 3, 2021
|River Plate 2-1 Boca Juniors
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|Aug 4, 2021
|Boca Juniors 0-0 (4-1 pen.) River Plate
|Copa Argentina