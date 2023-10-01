This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Superclasico

Anselm Noronha
Liga Profesional Argentina
Estadio Alberto José Armando
How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will look to make the best of playing at home against River Plate at the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium in Sunday's Liga Profesional Argentina encounter.

A whole 17 points separates the hosts and the current leaders ahead of the Superclasico with both sides restricted to 1-1 draws in their last respective league ties.

Coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Palmeiras in the CONMEBOL Libertadores, the Blue and Gold were held by Lanus in their previous fixture in the domestic circuit.

Whereas Banfield snapped River's three game winning run the last time out for the latter.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 1, 2023
Kick-off time:1 pm ET
Venue:Alberto Jose Armando Stadium

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and River Plate will be played at Alberto Jose Armando Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 1 pm ET on October 1 in the United States (US).

How to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Argentine attacker Luca Langoni is unavailable for selection due to a muscle injury.

Boca boss Jorge Almiron is expected to revert back to the side that drew against Lanuz. So Edinson Cavani should lead the line of attack alongside Exequiel Zeballos and Lucas Janson, with Nicolas Figal and Marcos Rojo as the two center-backs.

Boca Juniors possible XI: S. Romero; Weigandt, Figal, Rojo, Fabra; G. Fernandez, E. Fernandez, Barco; Zeballos, Cavani, Janson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:S. Romero, Brey, Garcia
Defenders:Figal, Valdez, Rojo, Valentini, Genez, Di Lollo, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Sarachi, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Blondel, Weigandt, Advincula
Midfielders:Varela, E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, Payero, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Saralegui, O. Romero, Bullaude, Taborda, Cortes, Carrasco, Jansen, Villa
Forwards:Cavani, Vazquez, Merentiel, Benedetto, Aguirre, Zeballos, Briasco

River Plate team news

Center-back Jonatan Maidana is ruled out through injury.

The Stripe boss Enzo Francescoli would not be expected to make many changes from the side that drew against Banfield draw.

Andres Herrera may replace Santiago Simon at right-back, with Matias Kranevitter and Nicolas de la Cruz to partner Nacho Fernandez in the middle, while Pablo Solari and Solomon Rondon feature in attack.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Simon, P. Diaz, Funes Mori, E. Diaz; Kranevitter; Fernandez, Lanzini, Barco; Solari, Rondon

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino
Defenders:P. Diaz, Mammana, D. Martinez, Funes Mori, Gonzalez Pirez, Boselli, E. Diaz, Gomez, Casco, Herrera
Midfielders:Kranevitter, Zuculini, Perez, De la Cruz, Aliendro, P. Martinez, Lanzini, Palavecino, Fernandez, Barco, Simon
Forwards:Borja, Colidio, Rondon, Suarez, Echeverri, Solari

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 7, 2023River Plate 1-0 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina
Sep 11, 2022Boca Juniors 1-0 River PlateLiga Profesional Argentina
Mar 20, 2022River Plate 0-1 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina
Oct 3, 2021River Plate 2-1 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina
Aug 4, 2021Boca Juniors 0-0 (4-1 pen.) River PlateCopa Argentina

