Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa Libertadores semi-final

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Boca Juniors and Palmeiras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors are set to host Palmeiras in the first-leg clash of the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores semi-finals at the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

The Argentine outfit played out a goalless draw with Racing Club, to eventually defeat the latter 4-1 on penalties to get here, while the Brazilian side relied on a 4-0 aggregate win over Deportivo Pereira in the quarter-finals at the Libertadores.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Alberto Jose Armando Stadium

The COMBEBOL Libertadores match between Boca Juniors and Palmeiras will be played at the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on September 28 in the United States (US).

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fanatiz, Fubo, Sling World Sports and Sling Latino.

Fan who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero is likely to be shielded by Jorge Figal, Marcos Rojo and Nicolas Valentini at the center of a five-man back-line, with Marcelo Weigandt and Frank Fabra deployed as the full-backs.

Cristian Medina can compete with Valentin Barco for a spot in midfield expected alongside Pol Fernandez and Ezequiel Fernandez, while Edinson Cavani should be joined by either Miguel Merentiel, Lucas Janson, Dario Benedetto or Exequiel Zeballos up front.

Boca Juniors possible XI: S. Romero; Weigandt, Figal, Rojo, Valentini, Fabra; P. Fernandez, E. Fernandez, Barco; Merentiel, Cavani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: S. Romero, Brey, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdez, Rojo, Valentini, Genez, Di Lollo, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Sarachi, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Blondel, Weigandt, Advincula Midfielders: Varela, E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, Payero, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Saralegui, O. Romero, Bullaude, Taborda, Cortes, Carrasco, Jansen, Villa Forwards: Cavani, Vazquez, Merentiel, Benedetto, Aguirre, Zeballos, Briasco, Langoni

Palmeiras team news

There could be a change in attack as Rony may get the nod ahead of Endrick from the last time out.

Ze Rafael and Mayke are expected to play an advanced role with Artur for company, with Gabriel Menino and Raphael Veiga put in charge of midfield, while Murilo and Gustavo Gomez are likely to be paired at center-back.

Palmeiras possible XI: Weverton; Rocha, Gomez, Murilo, Piquerez; Menino, Veiga; Artur, Rafael, Mayke; Rony.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weverton, Lomba, Mateus Defenders: Gomez, Murilo, Luan, Kuscevic, Michel, Naves, Piquerez, Vanderlan, Custodio, Rocha, Mayke, Garcia Midfielders: Jailson, Fabinho, Menino, Rafael, Atuesta, Rios, Veiga, Guilherme, Jhon, Kevin, Giovani, Tabata Forwards: Endrick, Rony, Lopez, Dudu, Lopes, Artur

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Oct 31, 2018 Palmeiras 2-2 Boca Juniors CONMEBOL Libertadores Oct 24, 2018 Boca Juniors 2-0 Palmeiras CONMEBOL Libertadores Apr 25, 2018 Boca Juniors 0-2 Palmeiras CONMEBOL Libertadores Apr 11, 2018 Palmeiras 1-1 Boca Juniors CONMEBOL Libertadores Jun 13, 2001 Palmeiras 2-2(P) Boca Juniors CONMEBOL Libertadores

