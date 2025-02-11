How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Independiente Rivadavia Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Independiente Rivadavia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors trail Independiente Rivadavia by three points when the two sides meet for a Liga Profesional game at Estadio Alberto Jose Armando on Tuesday.

Fernando Gago's team suffered a 2-0 defeat at Racing Club last time out, while Independiente Rivadavia are undefeated with two wins and two draws and among the top eight in Zone A.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Independiente Rivadavia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Independiente Rivadavia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Boca Juniors vs Independiente Rivadavia kick-off time

The Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Independiente Rivadavia will be played at Estadio Alberto Jose Armando in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Tuesday, February 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Kevin Zenon is suspended for the tie, although the midfielder would not have started anyway.

While Carlos Palacios could return after missing the last game due to gastroenteritis, Ander Herrera, Cristian Lema, Lucas Blondel, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero are ruled out through injuries.

Meanwhile, Exequiel Zeballos could return to the XI on Tuesday.

Independiente Rivadavia team news

Former Boca Juniors player Sebastian Villa is set for a return to familiar surroundings here.

On the injury front, El Azul manager Alfredo Berti will not be able to call upon the services of Gonzalo Marinelli and Luciano Andres Abecasis due to calf and foot injuries respectively.

BOC Last match INR 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Independiente Rivadavia 1 - 1 Boca Juniors 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

