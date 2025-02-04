This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Edmonton Oilers v Chicago BlackhawksGetty Images Sport
Watch Blues vs Oilers live today on ESPN+Listen to live play-by-play on SiriusXM
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The St. Louis Blues will host the Edmonton Oilers to open an exciting NHL battle on February 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The St. Louis Blues will try to end their three-game loss streak at home.

St. Louis starts the matchup with an overall 24-25-4 record, which includes an 11-13-1 record at home. The Blues have a goal differential of -18 after being outscored 160-142 this season.

On the other hand, Edmonton is 14-7-2 away from home and has a 32-16-4 overall record. The Oilers have a 30-5-2 record when they score three goals or more, showing their dominance.

The two teams will meet for the second time this season; Edmonton won their last meeting 4–2.

Start an ESPN+ subscription from $10.99 a month
Sign up today

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The St. Louis Blues will take on the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling NHL clash on February 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, Missouri.

DateFebruary 4, 2025
Puck-Drop Time8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
VenueEnterprise Center
LocationSt. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Start an ESPN+ subscription from $10.99 a month
Sign up today

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers team news

St. Louis Blues team news

Jordan Kyrou has scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists.

Dylan Holloway has added one goal and 5 assists in his last 10 games.

St. Louis Blues injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Nick LeddyLower body injuryOut
Torey KrugAnkle injuryOut for Season

Edmonton Oilers team news

Leon Draisaitl has scored 36 goals and made 41 assists.

Connor McDavid has scored five goals and provided four assists in his previous ten games.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Mattias EkholmIllnessDay-to-Day
Evander KaneKnee injuryOut

St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Blues and the Oilers are equal. In their last game on the eighth of December 2024, Edmonton won 4-2, and in an earlier match on April 2, 2024, St. Louis won 3-2. The last five games were quite close, with three of them settled by just one goal. The Blues can score a lot of goals, like in their 6-3 win on February 16, 2024. However, Edmonton has powerful players like Leon Draisaitl as well as Connor McDavid, making them tough to beat when they execute well. The Oilers are excellent when they score three or more goals, having a record of 30 wins, 5 losses, and 2 ties this season. St. Louis will have to perform strong defense to stop Edmonton's best players. If the Blues can take advantage of performing at home and find solutions to control McDavid as well as Draisaitl, they could end their three-game losing streak at home. The Oilers have strong scoring players and won their last game against the other team, which suggests they might win again.

DateResults
Dec 08, 2024Oilers 4-2 Blues
Apr 02, 2024Blues 3-2 Oilers
Feb 29, 2024Oilers 3-2 Blues
Feb 16, 2024Blues 6-3 Oilers
Dec 16, 2022Blues 4-3 Oilers

More NHL news and coverage

Advertisement