How to watch today’s St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The St. Louis Blues will host the Edmonton Oilers to open an exciting NHL battle on February 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The St. Louis Blues will try to end their three-game loss streak at home.
St. Louis starts the matchup with an overall 24-25-4 record, which includes an 11-13-1 record at home. The Blues have a goal differential of -18 after being outscored 160-142 this season.
On the other hand, Edmonton is 14-7-2 away from home and has a 32-16-4 overall record. The Oilers have a 30-5-2 record when they score three goals or more, showing their dominance.
The two teams will meet for the second time this season; Edmonton won their last meeting 4–2.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.
St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time
The St. Louis Blues will take on the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling NHL clash on February 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, Missouri.
|Date
|February 4, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Enterprise Center
|Location
|St. Louis, Missouri
How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: ESPN+
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers team news
St. Louis Blues team news
Jordan Kyrou has scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists.
Dylan Holloway has added one goal and 5 assists in his last 10 games.
St. Louis Blues injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Nick Leddy
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Torey Krug
|Ankle injury
|Out for Season
Edmonton Oilers team news
Leon Draisaitl has scored 36 goals and made 41 assists.
Connor McDavid has scored five goals and provided four assists in his previous ten games.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Mattias Ekholm
|Illness
|Day-to-Day
|Evander Kane
|Knee injury
|Out
St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record
In their last five games against each other, the Blues and the Oilers are equal. In their last game on the eighth of December 2024, Edmonton won 4-2, and in an earlier match on April 2, 2024, St. Louis won 3-2. The last five games were quite close, with three of them settled by just one goal. The Blues can score a lot of goals, like in their 6-3 win on February 16, 2024. However, Edmonton has powerful players like Leon Draisaitl as well as Connor McDavid, making them tough to beat when they execute well. The Oilers are excellent when they score three or more goals, having a record of 30 wins, 5 losses, and 2 ties this season. St. Louis will have to perform strong defense to stop Edmonton's best players. If the Blues can take advantage of performing at home and find solutions to control McDavid as well as Draisaitl, they could end their three-game losing streak at home. The Oilers have strong scoring players and won their last game against the other team, which suggests they might win again.
|Date
|Results
|Dec 08, 2024
|Oilers 4-2 Blues
|Apr 02, 2024
|Blues 3-2 Oilers
|Feb 29, 2024
|Oilers 3-2 Blues
|Feb 16, 2024
|Blues 6-3 Oilers
|Dec 16, 2022
|Blues 4-3 Oilers