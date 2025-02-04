How to watch today’s St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The St. Louis Blues will host the Edmonton Oilers to open an exciting NHL battle on February 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The St. Louis Blues will try to end their three-game loss streak at home.

St. Louis starts the matchup with an overall 24-25-4 record, which includes an 11-13-1 record at home. The Blues have a goal differential of -18 after being outscored 160-142 this season.

On the other hand, Edmonton is 14-7-2 away from home and has a 32-16-4 overall record. The Oilers have a 30-5-2 record when they score three goals or more, showing their dominance.

The two teams will meet for the second time this season; Edmonton won their last meeting 4–2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The St. Louis Blues will take on the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling NHL clash on February 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date February 4, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Enterprise Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers team news

St. Louis Blues team news

Jordan Kyrou has scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists.

Dylan Holloway has added one goal and 5 assists in his last 10 games.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nick Leddy Lower body injury Out Torey Krug Ankle injury Out for Season

Edmonton Oilers team news

Leon Draisaitl has scored 36 goals and made 41 assists.

Connor McDavid has scored five goals and provided four assists in his previous ten games.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mattias Ekholm Illness Day-to-Day Evander Kane Knee injury Out

St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Blues and the Oilers are equal. In their last game on the eighth of December 2024, Edmonton won 4-2, and in an earlier match on April 2, 2024, St. Louis won 3-2. The last five games were quite close, with three of them settled by just one goal. The Blues can score a lot of goals, like in their 6-3 win on February 16, 2024. However, Edmonton has powerful players like Leon Draisaitl as well as Connor McDavid, making them tough to beat when they execute well. The Oilers are excellent when they score three or more goals, having a record of 30 wins, 5 losses, and 2 ties this season. St. Louis will have to perform strong defense to stop Edmonton's best players. If the Blues can take advantage of performing at home and find solutions to control McDavid as well as Draisaitl, they could end their three-game losing streak at home. The Oilers have strong scoring players and won their last game against the other team, which suggests they might win again.

Date Results Dec 08, 2024 Oilers 4-2 Blues Apr 02, 2024 Blues 3-2 Oilers Feb 29, 2024 Oilers 3-2 Blues Feb 16, 2024 Blues 6-3 Oilers Dec 16, 2022 Blues 4-3 Oilers

