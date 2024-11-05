How to watch today’s St. Louis Blues vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The St. Louis Blues will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning to open a highly anticipated NHL game on November 5, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The St. Louis Blues will face the Lightning after Colton Parayko scored two great goals in their 4-2 win with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Overall, St. Louis is 6-6 and has a 3-2-0 record at home. The Blues have been extremely effective at scoring goals; they have a 5-1-0 mark when they achieve three or more.

However, Tampa Bay has a 7-5 record overall and a 3-4-0 record when they compete away from home. In games where they score three or more goals, the Lightning are also excellent, with a 7-3-0 record.

The first time these two teams will encounter each other this season will be on Tuesday.

St. Louis Blues vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The St. Louis Blues will square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in an epic NHL game on November 5, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date November 5, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Enterprise Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

St. Louis Blues vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

St. Louis Blues team news

This season, Jordan Binnington has a 3–5-0 record and a 2.87 goals-against average. He also has a save percentage of .903, but he hasn't recorded any shutouts.

Joel Hofer has done well, with a 3-1-0 mark, a goals-against average of 3.39, a save percentage of .903, and one shutout.

Jordan Kyrou has scored 3 goals and set up 7 assists for a total of ten points.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mathieu Joseph Lower body injury Day-to-Day Robert Thomas Ankle injury Out

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

This season, Andrei Vasilevskiy has a strong record of 6-4-0. He has a 2.54 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He has also recorded one shutout.

Jonas Johansson has had a tough time. He has a 1-1-0 performance, a goals-against average of 4.51, and a save percentage of .866, and he does not have any shutouts yet.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team with twenty points, which includes ten goals and ten assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Gabriel Fortier Undisclosed Out

St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

In their next game, the St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning will try to improve on their current head-to-head record, which has been mixed. In their last five games against the Blues, the Lightning have scored more goals and won four of them. This includes a dominant 6-1 win in December of 2023 and a good 4-2 success in January 2023. That being said, the Blues showed what they could do by shutting out the Lightning 5-0 in November 2023, showing that they may compete well. Based on this pattern, the game could have chances for high scores, particularly if both teams can use their offensive strengths to their advantage. This would make for an exciting fight for supremacy.

Date Results Dec 20, 2023 Lightning 6-1 Blues Nov 15, 2023 Blues 5-0 Lightning Jan 15, 2023 Lightning 4-2 Blues Nov 26, 2022 Lightning 5-2 Blues Dec 03, 2021 Lightning 4-2 Blues

