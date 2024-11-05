How to watch today’s St. Louis Blues vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The St. Louis Blues will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning to open a highly anticipated NHL game on November 5, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The St. Louis Blues will face the Lightning after Colton Parayko scored two great goals in their 4-2 win with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Overall, St. Louis is 6-6 and has a 3-2-0 record at home. The Blues have been extremely effective at scoring goals; they have a 5-1-0 mark when they achieve three or more.
However, Tampa Bay has a 7-5 record overall and a 3-4-0 record when they compete away from home. In games where they score three or more goals, the Lightning are also excellent, with a 7-3-0 record.
The first time these two teams will encounter each other this season will be on Tuesday.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Blues vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game, plus plenty more.
St. Louis Blues vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time
The St. Louis Blues will square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in an epic NHL game on November 5, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, Missouri.
|Date
|November 5, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Enterprise Center
|Location
|St. Louis, Missouri
How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
St. Louis Blues vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news
St. Louis Blues team news
This season, Jordan Binnington has a 3–5-0 record and a 2.87 goals-against average. He also has a save percentage of .903, but he hasn't recorded any shutouts.
Joel Hofer has done well, with a 3-1-0 mark, a goals-against average of 3.39, a save percentage of .903, and one shutout.
Jordan Kyrou has scored 3 goals and set up 7 assists for a total of ten points.
St. Louis Blues injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Mathieu Joseph
|Lower body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Robert Thomas
|Ankle injury
|Out
Tampa Bay Lightning team news
This season, Andrei Vasilevskiy has a strong record of 6-4-0. He has a 2.54 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He has also recorded one shutout.
Jonas Johansson has had a tough time. He has a 1-1-0 performance, a goals-against average of 4.51, and a save percentage of .866, and he does not have any shutouts yet.
Nikita Kucherov leads the team with twenty points, which includes ten goals and ten assists.
Tampa Bay Lightning injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Gabriel Fortier
|Undisclosed
|Out
St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record
In their next game, the St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning will try to improve on their current head-to-head record, which has been mixed. In their last five games against the Blues, the Lightning have scored more goals and won four of them. This includes a dominant 6-1 win in December of 2023 and a good 4-2 success in January 2023. That being said, the Blues showed what they could do by shutting out the Lightning 5-0 in November 2023, showing that they may compete well. Based on this pattern, the game could have chances for high scores, particularly if both teams can use their offensive strengths to their advantage. This would make for an exciting fight for supremacy.
|Date
|Results
|Dec 20, 2023
|Lightning 6-1 Blues
|Nov 15, 2023
|Blues 5-0 Lightning
|Jan 15, 2023
|Lightning 4-2 Blues
|Nov 26, 2022
|Lightning 5-2 Blues
|Dec 03, 2021
|Lightning 4-2 Blues