How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets, including how to watch and team news.

The St. Louis Blues are ready to host the Winnipeg Jets to start the high-voltage Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series on April 27, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. As of right now, the Jets are ahead 2-1 in the series. On April 24, 2025, the St. Louis Blues defeated the Winnipeg Jets 7–2 in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round.

The Blues displayed their offensive prowess, as evidenced by their season output of 3.67 goals every game, which places them fifth in the league, while highlighting Winnipeg's defensive weaknesses. The Jets presently give up 3.67 goals each game, which is the 12th-highest in the playoffs.

Even though the Blues and Jets both attempt the same number of shots per game (22.3 and 22.0), the Blues' finishing prowess and their more stringent defense (3.00 goals per game, 6th) provided them a decisive advantage in this game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game, plus plenty more.

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets are scheduled to battle in an exciting Game 4 on April 27, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date April 27, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Enterprise Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets team news

St. Louis Blues team news

Pavel Buchnevich has been scoring three goals and three assists while recording 20:29 of ice time per game.

Cam Fowler has been scoring one goal with six assists.

Jordan Binnington has a 1-2 record with 2.72 GAA and .879 SV%.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Dylan Holloway Lower body injury Out Torey Krug Ankle injury Out for Season

Winnipeg Jets team news

Kyle Connor has averaged 21:07 minutes of ice time every game and recorded two goals and two assists.

Mark Scheifele has earned two goals and three assists.

Eric Comrie has a .667 save percentage and a 6.67 goals-against average.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Gabriel Vilardi Upper body injury Day-to-Day Dylan DeMelo Undisclosed Day-to-Day

St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

The Winnipeg Jets have won four of their last five games against the St. Louis Blues, giving them the advantage in their previous five matchups. The Jets have demonstrated a continuous ability to defeat the Blues in close games, including two close wins of 2-1 and 4-3, indicating that they can take advantage of crucial opportunities. The Blues' decisive 7-2 victory on the 25th of April 2025, however, demonstrated their attacking power when they settled into a groove and gave the impression that they would be able to change the course of the series if they kept up that pace. Anticipate a fiercely contested game as the Blues try to maintain their scoring run while the Jets try to recover and tighten their defense.

Date Results Apr 25, 2025 Blues 7-2 Jets Apr 22, 2025 Jets 2-1 Blues Apr 20, 2025 Jets 5-3 Blues Apr 08, 2025 Jets 3-1 Blues Feb 23, 2025 Jets 4-3 Blues

More NHL news and coverage