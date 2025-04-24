How to watch today’s St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The St. Louis Blues will square off against the Winnipeg Jets to start a highly anticipated NHL game on April 24, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

The Winnipeg Jets are leading 2-0 going into Game 3 of their NHL Playoff series in the first round. This is going to be the seventh encounter between the two clubs this season. In their last game, the Jets defeated the Blues 2-1.

The Blues have an overall record of 44-30-8, which includes a 14-12-2 record against teams in the Central Division. They have a +19 goal differential after scoring 250 goals and letting up 231 goals.

The Jets are 21-7-0 in the Central Division and have a solid 56-22-4 overall record. They have a 24-6-1 record in games when they have scored at least one goal with the man advantage, showing their proficiency on the power play.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game, plus plenty more.

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets will meet in an epic NHL game on April 24, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date April 24, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Enterprise Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN 2

Streaming service: Fubo

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets team news

St. Louis Blues team news

Pavel Buchnevich has recorded six goals and given six assists in his previous ten games.

Dylan Holloway leads his team with 26 goals and 37 assists this season.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Dylan Holloway Lower body injury Out Torey Krug Ankle injury Out for Season

Winnipeg Jets team news

Mark Scheifele has scored 39 goals and provided 48 assists.

Kyle Connor has been tallying five goals with six assists in his last ten games.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Gabriel Vilardi Upper body injury Day-to-Day Nikolaj Ehlers Foot injury Out

St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

Based on the last five head-to-head meetings, the Winnipeg Jets have definitely had the advantage over the St. Louis Blues, capturing four straight games leading into Game 3 of the playoffs. With timely scoring and strong defensive play, the Jets won the first two encounters of the series, 2-1 on April 22nd and 5-3 on April 20th. Additionally, Winnipeg defeated St. Louis 4-3 in February and 3-1 earlier in April. The Blues' sole victory in the series occurred on December 4th, when they defeated the other team 4-1. In light of this pattern, the Jets enter this game with a lot of confidence and a psychological advantage, while the Blues must swiftly adapt and find a spark to keep from dropping to a series deficit.

Date Results Apr 22, 2025 Jets 2-1 Blues Apr 20, 2025 Jets 5-3 Blues Apr 08, 2025 Jets 3-1 Blues Feb 23, 2025 Jets 4-3 Blues Dec 04, 2024 Blues 4-1 Jets

