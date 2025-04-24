This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The St. Louis Blues will square off against the Winnipeg Jets to start a highly anticipated NHL game on April 24, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

The Winnipeg Jets are leading 2-0 going into Game 3 of their NHL Playoff series in the first round. This is going to be the seventh encounter between the two clubs this season. In their last game, the Jets defeated the Blues 2-1.

The Blues have an overall record of 44-30-8, which includes a 14-12-2 record against teams in the Central Division. They have a +19 goal differential after scoring 250 goals and letting up 231 goals.

The Jets are 21-7-0 in the Central Division and have a solid 56-22-4 overall record. They have a 24-6-1 record in games when they have scored at least one goal with the man advantage, showing their proficiency on the power play.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game, plus plenty more.

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets will meet in an epic NHL game on April 24, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date

April 24, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

Venue

Enterprise Center

Location

St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN 2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets team news

St. Louis Blues team news

Pavel Buchnevich has recorded six goals and given six assists in his previous ten games.

Dylan Holloway leads his team with 26 goals and 37 assists this season.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Dylan Holloway

Lower body injury

Out

Torey Krug

Ankle injury

Out for Season

Winnipeg Jets team news

Mark Scheifele has scored 39 goals and provided 48 assists.

Kyle Connor has been tallying five goals with six assists in his last ten games.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Gabriel Vilardi

Upper body injury

Day-to-Day

Nikolaj Ehlers

Foot injury

Out

St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

Based on the last five head-to-head meetings, the Winnipeg Jets have definitely had the advantage over the St. Louis Blues, capturing four straight games leading into Game 3 of the playoffs. With timely scoring and strong defensive play, the Jets won the first two encounters of the series, 2-1 on April 22nd and 5-3 on April 20th. Additionally, Winnipeg defeated St. Louis 4-3 in February and 3-1 earlier in April. The Blues' sole victory in the series occurred on December 4th, when they defeated the other team 4-1. In light of this pattern, the Jets enter this game with a lot of confidence and a psychological advantage, while the Blues must swiftly adapt and find a spark to keep from dropping to a series deficit.

Date

Results

Apr 22, 2025

Jets 2-1 Blues

Apr 20, 2025

Jets 5-3 Blues

Apr 08, 2025

Jets 3-1 Blues

Feb 23, 2025

Jets 4-3 Blues

Dec 04, 2024

Blues 4-1 Jets

