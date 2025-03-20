How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks, including how to watch and team news.

The St. Louis Blues are scheduled to battle with the Vancouver Canucks to begin a thrilling NHL game on March 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Before this forthcoming game, Jordan Kyrou had a great game as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1, scoring twice.

This season, St. Louis has a home record of 16-14-3 and an overall record of 34-28-7. They have scored 202 goals and given up 202 goals.

Vancouver has a 32-25-11 record overall and a 17-12-4 road record. The Canucks rank seventh in the NHL with an average of 9.5 penalty minutes every game.

This will be the teams' third meeting of the season. In their last meeting, Vancouver won 5-2 due to a two-goal effort by Conor Garland.

St. Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks: Date and puck-drop time

The St. Louis Blues will face off against the Vancouver Canucks in an exciting NHL game on March 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date March 20, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Enterprise Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

St. Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks team news

St. Louis Blues team news

Jordan Kyrou has five goals and 6 assists in his previous ten games.

Jake Neighbours has scored 19 goals and provided 19 assists.

St. Louis Blues Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Colton Parayko Knee injury Out Torey Krug Ankle injury Out for Season

Vancouver Canucks team news

Filip Hronek has contributed one goal and given seven assists in his previous ten games.

Elias Pettersson has 15 goals and provided 28 assists.

Vancouver Canucks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Conor Garland Undisclosed Day-to-Day Filip Chytil Concussion injury Day-to-Day

St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks head-to-head record

The St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks have enjoyed a competitive series based on their last five meetings. The Blues' capacity to win close games is demonstrated by the fact that they prevailed in three of those matches, including two close 4-3 wins and a 2-1 win. But the Canucks won two decisive games, including a recent 5-2 victory on January 28, 2025, and a 5-0 shutout. With players like Jordan Kyrou establishing his scoring stroke for St. Louis and Elias Pettersson making a regular contribution for Vancouver, the game may depend on defensive tenacity and offensive execution. Although St. Louis' experience winning close games may keep it competitive, Vancouver's ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities may give them an advantage. Anticipate a fierce contest in which both sides will be vying for important points.

Date Results Jan 28, 2025 Canucks 5-2 Blues Dec 11, 2024 Blues 4-3 Canucks Jan 25, 2024 Blues 4-3 Canucks Jan 05, 2024 Blues 2-1 Canucks Oct 28, 2023 Canucks 5-0 Blues

