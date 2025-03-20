How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The St. Louis Blues are scheduled to battle with the Vancouver Canucks to begin a thrilling NHL game on March 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Before this forthcoming game, Jordan Kyrou had a great game as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1, scoring twice.
This season, St. Louis has a home record of 16-14-3 and an overall record of 34-28-7. They have scored 202 goals and given up 202 goals.
Vancouver has a 32-25-11 record overall and a 17-12-4 road record. The Canucks rank seventh in the NHL with an average of 9.5 penalty minutes every game.
This will be the teams' third meeting of the season. In their last meeting, Vancouver won 5-2 due to a two-goal effort by Conor Garland.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game, plus plenty more.
St. Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks: Date and puck-drop time
The St. Louis Blues will face off against the Vancouver Canucks in an exciting NHL game on March 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Date
March 20, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Venue
Enterprise Center
Location
St. Louis, Missouri
How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: ESPN+
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
St. Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks team news
St. Louis Blues team news
Jordan Kyrou has five goals and 6 assists in his previous ten games.
Jake Neighbours has scored 19 goals and provided 19 assists.
St. Louis Blues Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Colton Parayko
Knee injury
Out
Torey Krug
Ankle injury
Out for Season
Vancouver Canucks team news
Filip Hronek has contributed one goal and given seven assists in his previous ten games.
Elias Pettersson has 15 goals and provided 28 assists.
Vancouver Canucks Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Conor Garland
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Filip Chytil
Concussion injury
Day-to-Day
St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks head-to-head record
The St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks have enjoyed a competitive series based on their last five meetings. The Blues' capacity to win close games is demonstrated by the fact that they prevailed in three of those matches, including two close 4-3 wins and a 2-1 win. But the Canucks won two decisive games, including a recent 5-2 victory on January 28, 2025, and a 5-0 shutout. With players like Jordan Kyrou establishing his scoring stroke for St. Louis and Elias Pettersson making a regular contribution for Vancouver, the game may depend on defensive tenacity and offensive execution. Although St. Louis' experience winning close games may keep it competitive, Vancouver's ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities may give them an advantage. Anticipate a fierce contest in which both sides will be vying for important points.
Date
Results
Jan 28, 2025
Canucks 5-2 Blues
Dec 11, 2024
Blues 4-3 Canucks
Jan 25, 2024
Blues 4-3 Canucks
Jan 05, 2024
Blues 2-1 Canucks
Oct 28, 2023
Canucks 5-0 Blues