Arsenal have announced that Kim Little, captain of the club’s women’s team, has suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.

Midfielder suffered unfortunate knock

Injury picked up against Bayern

Expected to be ready for 2023-24 campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old former Scotland international will sit out the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign after picking up an unfortunate knock during a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. The north London outfit are hoping to welcome Little back into their plans for the start of next season.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement released on Arsenal’s official website reads: “We can confirm that Kim Little will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Kim sustained the injury in our UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final win over Bayern Munich on 29 March and tests have subsequently confirmed that the injury will keep her sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. Our captain has already begun her rehabilitation and this process is progressing well. We expect her to be available for the start of preparations for the 2023-24 season. Our medical team will support Kim closely over the coming months and we look forward to see her back on the field of play soon.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Little is taking in a second spell with Arsenal, having rejoined the club in 2017, and has made over 100 appearances since linking back up with the Gunners.

WHAT NEXT? During Little’s enforced absence, the Arsenal armband will pass to Leah Williamson – the England skipper who helped the Lionesses to European Championship glory last summer and a Finalissima triumph against Brazil on April 6.