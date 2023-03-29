What a hit, Frida Maanum! Arsenal midfielder's rocket helps send Gunners past Bayern Munich and into the Women's Champions League semi-finals

A stunning goal from Frida Maanum set Arsenal on their way to a first Women's Champions League semi-final in 10 years, as they beat Bayern Munich 2-0.

TELL ME MORE: The Gunners came into the second leg trailing on aggregate, having lost 1-0 in Munich, but they quickly turned that around. Coming out of the blocks fast, Maanum broke the deadlock with 19 minutes on the clock at the Emirates with a thunderous hit that flew into the top corner. Only seven minutes later, they led in the tie. Katie McCabe stood up a cross perfectly for Stina Blackstenius, with Arsenal's centre-forward heading home emphatically. It could've been even more if it wasn't for Mala Grohs, the Bayern goalkeeper, having an outstanding game and making a number of excellent saves.

THE MVP: When Arsenal captain Kim Little had to be substituted due to injury with just 12 minutes on the clock, the home fans could be forgiven for being a little pessimistic. However, Leah Williamson took the armband and the Scot's place in midfield and was excellent, even teeing up Maanum's strike with a gorgeous flick. A perfect birthday performance!

THE BIG LOSER: Bayern coach Alexander Straus watched his team dominate and beat Bundesliga leaders Wolfsburg just four days before this match in a result that took them top of the league. But his team's performance in this game was worlds apart from that and it must've been incredibly frustrating for him to watch, knowing how good they can be.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will face either Wolfsburg or Paris Saint-Germain in the last four, with the former 1-0 up from the first leg. The pair play the second leg in Germany on Thursday night. Bayern, meanwhile, turn their focus back to domestic matters as they look to win the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal.

