How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Nashville Predators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Blackhawks will square off against the Nashville Predators to start a thrilling NHL battle in the Central Division on October 25, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

Chicago has a 2-4-1 record overall and a 0-1-1 mark in division activity. With 18 goals scored and 24 goals allowed, the Blackhawks boast a -6 goal difference.

Nashville is having a tough time with a 1-5 record overall and a 0-1-0 record within the Central Division. The Predators have a 1-2-0 record when they score three or more goals.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will face each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Nashville Predators NHL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Nashville Predators: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Nashville Predators in an electrifying NHL clash on October 25, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date October 25, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Nashville Predators on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Nashville Predators team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

For the season, Petr Mrazek has gone 2–3–1, given up 3.24 goals per game, and made .887 saves, but hasn't been able to stop any goals.

Arvid Soderblom has a record of 0-1-1 and a better 2.52 GAA with a .911 SV%, but he additionally has no shutouts.

Teuvo Teravainen has scored three goals and set up four assists to give his team seven points.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Joey Anderson Illness Day-to-Day Alec Martinez Lower body injury Out

Nashville Predators team news

Juuse Saros has a record of 1–4-0 and a goals-against average of 2.89. He also has a save percentage (SV%) of .903 and 1 shutout this season.

Scott Wedgewood has had a rough season. He is 0-1-0 with a 4.21 goals-against average and a .800 save percentage.

Ryan O'Reilly has scored two goals and set up four assists to give the Predators six points on attack.

Nashville Predators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Spencer Stastney Personal issue Out Austin Roest Undisclosed Out

Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators head-to-head record

The Nashville Predators crushed the Chicago Blackhawks in their last five meetings, winning four of those five games. The most recent game for the Predators was on April 13, 2024, and they easily won 5-1. It was their other shutout against Chicago, after their 3-0 victory in January. The Predators also won a close game 4–3 in December of 2023 and a good game 4–2 in November 2023. The Blackhawks' last win over Nashville was in March of 2023 when they just barely got a 2-1 victory. Because of this, the Predators will probably go into this game with confidence. If they keep scoring goals, they may beat the Blackhawks again.

Date Results Apr 13, 2024 Predators 5-1 Blackhawks Jan 03, 2024 Predators 3-0 Blackhawks Dec 06, 2023 Predators 4-3 Blackhawks Nov 19, 2023 Predators 4-2 Blackhawks Mar 17, 2023 Blackhawks 2-1 Predators

More NHL news and coverage